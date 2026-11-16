InHand Networks: How to Remotely Access a PLC? Improve Maintenance Efficiency with InHand 4G/5G Industrial Routers

From secure PLC remote access to efficient device management, discover how InHand 4G/5G industrial routers simplify industrial maintenance.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / When equipment suddenly stops or a PLC program needs adjustment, engineers may be hundreds of miles away. Even routine troubleshooting or parameter changes can require on-site visits, increasing maintenance costs and prolonging downtime.

How can engineers remotely access PLCs for programming, configuration, and troubleshooting without traveling to the site?

InHand Networks offers industrial connectivity solutions combining 4G/5G industrial routers with remote access and management services. With compatible routers and InConnect, engineers can securely access industrial equipment, helping businesses reduce on-site maintenance and improve operational efficiency.

1. How Does PLC Remote Access Work?

Remote PLC maintenance involves more than connecting equipment to the internet. It requires reliable site connectivity, secure remote access, and efficient management of distributed devices.

Step 1: Connect PLCs to a Reliable Network

InHand industrial routers connect PLCs, HMIs, and other industrial devices via Ethernet, using 4G, 5G, or wired connections for internet access.

For factories, outdoor installations, and remote sites without fixed broadband, cellular connectivity provides a flexible alternative. Depending on the model, features such as dual-SIM backup and link monitoring help maintain reliable connections despite network disruptions.

Step 2: Enable Secure Remote Access with InConnect

InConnect works with compatible InHand industrial routers to establish secure VPN connections between engineers and on-site PLCs.

Once connected through the InConnect client, engineers can access PLCs using virtual or actual IP addresses, depending on the configuration. With compatible PLC programming software, they can upload or download programs, adjust parameters, and diagnose faults remotely.

InConnect also supports network grouping and access permissions, helping businesses manage multiple customer sites, control user access, and reduce the risks associated with directly exposing industrial devices to the public internet.

Step 3: Manage Distributed Sites Efficiently

For equipment deployed across multiple factories or locations, InConnect provides site management, connection monitoring, and access control, allowing engineers to quickly locate and access authorized devices.

InHand's cloud-based device management capabilities also support router connectivity monitoring, remote configuration, diagnostics, and firmware updates, reducing routine maintenance at distributed sites.

2. 4G, 5G RedCap, or 5G: Choosing the Right Industrial Router

Not every PLC remote maintenance application requires high-bandwidth 5G.

For routine PLC programming and troubleshooting, 4G is often sufficient. 5G RedCap offers another option for distributed industrial IoT deployments with moderate data requirements, while full 5G provides higher bandwidth for more demanding industrial applications.

InHand Networks offers five industrial router options for different connectivity needs.

IR302 4G Industrial Router: Cost-Effective PLC Remote Maintenance

The IR302 supports 4G LTE, Ethernet connectivity, dual SIM, and VPN capabilities. Working with InConnect, it enables engineers to remotely access PLCs for programming and troubleshooting.

Its compact industrial design makes it suitable for control cabinets and distributed equipment sites where cost-effective connectivity is essential.

Applications: PLC remote programming, machine after-sales support, and distributed equipment connectivity.

IR315 4G Industrial Router: Flexible Connectivity for Multiple Devices

The IR315 supports 4G connectivity, multiple Ethernet ports, VPN, NAT, and remote management, providing flexible networking for PLCs, HMIs, and other industrial devices.

It helps engineers establish remote access to multiple devices at industrial sites, improving maintenance efficiency.

Applications: Multi-device remote maintenance, industrial control cabinets, and remote machine servicing.

IR602 5G RedCap Industrial Router: Efficient Connectivity for Distributed Industrial IoT

The IR602 combines 5G RedCap, 4G LTE fallback, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5GbE connectivity, providing flexible networking for industrial devices with moderate data requirements.

With dual-SIM failover, VPN support, and DeviceLive cloud management, it helps businesses maintain reliable connections and remotely monitor and manage routers across distributed sites.

Applications: Distributed PLC connectivity, smart manufacturing, industrial monitoring, and large-scale industrial IoT deployments.

IR624 5G Industrial Router: Remote Maintenance and Industrial Data Connectivity

The IR624 combines 5G connectivity with four Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports VPN, dual-SIM switching, link monitoring, and cloud management.

It provides high-speed connectivity for industrial applications requiring both PLC remote access and equipment data transmission or monitoring.

Applications: 5G industrial connectivity, remote equipment maintenance, and industrial data transmission.

IR925 5G Industrial Router: High-Speed Connectivity for Complex Industrial Networks

The IR925 integrates 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5GbE connectivity, along with multi-link redundancy, VPN, and remote management capabilities.

Designed for bandwidth-intensive, multi-device environments, it supports PLC remote access alongside other industrial data communication requirements.

Applications: Smart manufacturing, warehouse automation, and high-bandwidth industrial networks.

3. InHand Networks: Trusted Industrial Connectivity Worldwide

Founded in 2001, InHand Networks is a publicly listed technology company specializing in industrial IoT connectivity, edge computing, and cloud services.

InHand products are deployed across more than 60 countries and regions, with over 5.4 million devices deployed worldwide. Multiple products have obtained certifications such as CE, FCC, and PTCRB, supporting diverse industrial connectivity requirements across global markets.

From remote PLC programming to distributed equipment management, InHand combines industrial routers with remote connectivity and management services to help equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and industrial enterprises reduce unnecessary site visits, accelerate troubleshooting, and improve maintenance efficiency.

Looking for the Right Industrial Router for PLC Remote Access?

Explore InHand's 4G/5G industrial routers and remote connectivity solutions, or contact our team to find the right solution for your equipment, network environment, and maintenance requirements.

About InHand Networks

Founded in 2001, InHand Networks is a global provider of industrial IoT connectivity, edge computing, and networking solutions.

The company serves industries including industrial automation, digital energy, business networking, smart commerce, and mobility. With products deployed in more than 60 countries, InHand Networks helps organizations connect, manage, and optimize distributed operations.

For more information, visit the InHand Networks website.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing & Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-to-remotely-access-a-plc-improve-maintenance-efficiency-with-1250460