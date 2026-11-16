Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Genesis Goldfields" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 29, 2026, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Gross proceeds from the First Tranche total $319,500.

The Company has allotted and issued 2,130,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.225 for a period of one (1) year from the closing date.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $15,015 and issued 100,100 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an arm's-length party. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.225 for a period of one (1) year from the closing date.

The securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may complete one or more additional tranches of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration at the Ganda Gold Project in Angola and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Genesis Goldfields Corp.

Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km2 licence in central-western Angola where the Company is carrying out systematic exploration with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa. The Company also holds exploration properties in Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Offering, the closing of any additional tranches of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, and the potential of the Ganda Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to operations in Angola, regulatory approvals including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, financing, and exploration results, and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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