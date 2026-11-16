A research team from Chinese state-owned utility China Huaneng Group has developed a new deep-learning framework for real-time fire and smoke detection in PV power plants. Dubbed PVFire-YOLO, the system is designed to detect small flames and smoke plumes while reducing false alarms caused by sunlight reflected from PV module surfaces. "For the specific domain of PV inspection, deep-learning research has concentrated on three problems: electroluminescence (EL) crack detection, infrared (IR) hot-spot localization, and panel-level visible-light anomaly detection such as surface defects and soiling," ...

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