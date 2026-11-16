Solar development platform provider PVCase has launched PVcase Concept, a new cloud-based software tool for early-stage site feasibility and design. According to the company, the new software addresses "the missing middle" of the solar development process, sitting between the site selection process and more detailed engineering of a project that is already finalized, and also serves as a filter to give utility-scale development teams an organized way to arrive at a "go or no-go" decision about a project. "Every site in a pipeline starts as a 'maybe,' and too many stay that way too long, pulling ...

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