Parking Management Market worth $14.60 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Parking Management Market is projected to grow from USD 8.17 billion in 2026 to USD 14.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Parking Management Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Parking Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 7.22 billion

USD 7.22 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 8.17 billion

USD 8.17 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 14.60 billion

USD 14.60 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.2%

Parking Management Market Trends & Insights:

The Parking Management Market is being shaped by the need to make better use of existing parking infrastructure and improve the financial performance of parking facilities

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3%.

The on-street segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2026 to 2032.

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global Parking Management Market.

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The Parking Management Market is evolving as municipalities and private operators seek to improve parking utilization, simplify transactions, and manage increasing demand for urban space. Technology providers are developing integrated solutions that combine vehicle identification, payment processing, parking reservations, and operational analytics to help operators manage facilities more efficiently. The market is also seeing greater integration between parking infrastructure and digital payment networks, creating opportunities for vendors to expand across multiple regions. In August 2026, Nayax announced a definitive agreement to acquire IPS Group for USD 350 million, strengthening its position in smart parking technology and expanding its capabilities in cashless payments and curb management. The transaction reflects growing interest in combining parking-specific hardware and software with broader payment infrastructure. Meanwhile, cities are investing in digital parking platforms to improve access to parking information, streamline enforcement, and make better use of existing facilities. These developments are encouraging the adoption of integrated parking management solutions across municipal, commercial, and transportation facilities.

The commercial end-use segment is expected to account for the largest market share.

The commercial segment is expected to remain the largest, as shopping centers, office buildings, hotels, and mixed-use developments seek to improve parking operations and maximize the value of existing facilities. Parking management solutions enable property owners to automate vehicle access, simplify payments, monitor occupancy, and manage multiple parking locations through centralized platforms. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as commercial properties seek to improve visitor convenience while controlling operating costs. In November 2025, Vend Park raised USD 17.5 million in Series A funding to expand its commercial real estate parking platform, including AI-powered capabilities. The investment highlights the opportunity to modernize commercial parking through software-led management and data-driven operations. Property owners can use parking data to identify demand patterns, improve space allocation, and optimize revenue across different facilities. Integrating digital reservations and cashless payment systems also lets operators offer more flexible parking services to employees, visitors, and customers. As commercial property owners focus on operational efficiency and customer experience, demand for integrated parking management solutions is expected to remain strong in this segment.

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The on-street parking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The on-street parking segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as cities increasingly focus on managing curb space, improving parking compliance, and reducing the time drivers spend searching for available spaces. Municipalities are adopting digital payment platforms and connected parking systems to simplify transactions and improve the monitoring of public parking spaces. In April 2026, the City of Vancouver awarded Arcadis a five-year contract to implement its HotSpot mobile parking solution across on-street parking zones, providing drivers with an additional digital payment option. The platform is designed to work with existing parking infrastructure and improve parking transaction management. In the United Kingdom, the National Parking Platform is also enabling greater flexibility in digital parking payments. In February 2026, Tower Hamlets became the first London borough to join the platform, allowing motorists to pay through participating applications rather than relying on a single provider. These developments show how municipalities are making on-street parking more accessible while improving parking services management. The growing use of interoperable payment platforms, digital enforcement, and parking data is expected to support the adoption of on-street parking management solutions during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Parking Management Market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle ownership, and government initiatives to modernize parking infrastructure. Cities across the region are investing in digital platforms and automated systems to improve parking availability, strengthen enforcement, and reduce congestion around commercial and residential areas. In April 2025, Tianjin issued a citywide parking management implementation plan that included developing a unified parking information platform, improving digital payment systems, and better integrating parking supply and demand data. South Korea is also advancing automated parking operations. In November 2025, the Dongdaemun-gu Facilities Management Corporation announced plans to introduce AI-based, unmanned parking management at the Cheongnyangni Market public parking facility from January 2026, covering 151 parking spaces. The system uses AI cameras to identify vehicles and supports payment through kiosks and mobile QR-code services. In Singapore, the Land Transport Authority's Parking Guidance System provides drivers with information on available parking spaces, supporting more efficient use of existing facilities. These developments illustrate the region's growing focus on connected infrastructure, automated operations, and digital parking services. Continued investment in smart city projects and modernization of public and commercial parking facilities is expected to create opportunities for parking management vendors across Asia Pacific.

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Top Companies in Parking Management Market:

The Top Companies in Parking Management Market are Amano (Japan), SKIDATA (Austria), Group Indigo (France), Arrive (Sweden), TIBA Parking Systems (Israel), SWARCO (Austria), Chetu (US), INRIX (US), IPS Group (US), Precise ParkLink (Canada), Infocomm Group (Oman), Verra Mobility (US), and Egis Group (France). These players have used organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a larger share of the Parking Management Market. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering parking management solutions.

Parking Management Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Parking Management Market continues to attract investment as municipalities, commercial property owners, and parking operators modernize parking infrastructure and improve revenue collection. Investment is increasingly directed toward integrated platforms that combine parking access and revenue control (PARC), license plate recognition (LPR), digital payments, parking guidance, enforcement, and data analytics. Investors are also showing interest in businesses with recurring software and payment-related revenue, as these capabilities can complement traditional hardware and parking operations.

Recent transactions illustrate this interest. In November 2025, Vend Park raised USD 17.5 million in Series A funding to expand its technology-enabled parking management offering for commercial real estate. In July 2026, EQT agreed to acquire Orikan, a provider of parking enforcement, compliance, payments, and data solutions, with plans to support product development, AI capabilities, and international expansion. In August 2026, Nayax announced a USD 350 million agreement to acquire IPS Group and completed the acquisition in October 2026. The transaction combines IPS Group's smart parking technology with Nayax's payments infrastructure and global distribution network.

Investment is also shifting toward AI-enabled parking operations, automated enforcement, connected curb management, and cashless payment systems. These capabilities help operators improve space utilization, reduce manual intervention, and gain better visibility into parking demand and revenue performance. As a result, investment opportunities are shifting beyond parking equipment to integrated technology platforms that support the broader mobility and urban-infrastructure ecosystem.

Revenue Shift Context

The Parking Management Market is gradually shifting from standalone hardware and manual operations to integrated, software-enabled services. Traditional revenue streams such as parking access systems, pay stations, barriers, and enforcement equipment remain important. However, a growing share of technology value is associated with cloud-based parking management software, digital payments, permit management, automated enforcement, reservations, and analytics.

This transition is encouraging vendors to expand their portfolios through acquisitions and platform integration. For example, Nayax's acquisition of IPS Group brings smart parking meters, payments, enforcement and permitting software, vehicle detection, and curb-data analytics into a broader payments ecosystem. Similarly, EQT's planned investment in Orikan is intended to support further development of its parking operations, compliance, data, and AI capabilities.

Revenue models are also diversifying. Vendors can generate income from equipment sales and installation, software subscriptions, payment processing, maintenance contracts, and managed parking services. Combining upfront deployment revenue with recurring software or transaction-based income creates opportunities to deepen customer relationships and expand revenue over time. However, the revenue mix varies by vendor, depending on whether its business primarily focuses on technology, payments, parking operations, or a combination of these activities.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Parking Management Market are increasingly focused on building integrated technology platforms, expanding geographic presence, and combining parking operations with payments, enforcement, and data analytics. Investors and strategic buyers are targeting businesses that can connect hardware, software, and recurring transaction-based services. Recent transactions highlight the growing importance of platform consolidation and integrating parking with broader urban mobility infrastructure.

PARKING MANAGEMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, 2026

Month &

Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August

2026 Acquisition Nayax IPS Group Nayax acquired IPS Group for USD 350 million,

combining smart parking technology with

payments infrastructure and expanding

opportunities in curb management and EV

charging. March

2026 Acquisition Arrive Passport Arrive completed its acquisition of Passport,

bringing together parking payments,

compliance, and curbside management

capabilities to create a more integrated urban

mobility platform.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Parking Management Market comprises a diverse mix of parking technology vendors, equipment manufacturers, software providers, payment platforms, and parking operators. Competition therefore spans multiple business models, and reported company revenues do not always reflect revenue generated exclusively from parking management solutions. Public disclosures nevertheless illustrate the scale of selected businesses: Verra Mobility reported USD 82.6 million in Parking Solutions revenue for 2025, while Smart Parking reported USD 75.5 million in revenue from its Parking Management division for FY2025. Nayax's acquisition announcement estimated IPS Group to generate more than USD 90 million in revenue for FY2026, with over 60% recurring revenue.

These figures indicate that both technology-led and operations-led companies can generate substantial revenue from parking-related activities. However, the figures cover different reporting periods, currencies, and business scopes, so they should not be used directly to calculate market shares or rank vendors. A reliable company revenue-share assessment would require comparable parking-management-specific revenues across the leading vendors. Until such data is available, the market is best characterized qualitatively by competition among established global providers and specialized vendors offering differentiated capabilities in access control, digital payments, parking guidance, automated enforcement, and cloud-based management.

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