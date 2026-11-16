Mars, Incorporated: Mars Announces Offers to Purchase for Cash Certain of its Senior Notes

Mars Announces Offers to Purchase for Cash Certain of its Senior Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated ("Mars," the "Company," "us," "our" or "we") today announced the commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash the Notes as defined and set forth in the table below, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 16, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase and any related documents are referred to herein collectively as the "Tender Offer Documents." Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Notes offered to be purchased for cash in the offers (each, an "Offer," and, collectively, the "Offers") from each registered holder (each, a "Holder," and, collectively, the "Holders") are subject to a cap on the aggregate Total Consideration (as defined below) that we will be obligated to pay for Notes purchased in the Offers, consisting of:

(i) a $1,500,000,000 cap on the aggregate Total Consideration (the "Pool 1 Maximum Amount") payable for the 2.450% Senior Notes due 2050, 2.375% Senior Notes due 2040, 4.200% Senior Notes due 2059, 3.950% Senior Notes due 2049, 4.125% Senior Notes due 2054, 3.950% Senior Notes due 2044, 1.625% Senior Notes due 2032, 3.875% Senior Notes due 2039, 3.600% Senior Notes due 2034, 5.700% Senior Notes due 2055, 5.800% Senior Notes due 2065, 3.200% Senior Notes due 2030 and 5.650% Senior Notes due 2045, each issued by Mars, and the 4.500% Senior Debentures due 2046, 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 and 5.750% Senior Notes due 2054, each issued by Kellanova, a Delaware corporation ("Kellanova") (collectively, the "Pool 1 Notes"), and subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table below ("Pool 1"); and

(ii) a $500,000,000 cap on the aggregate Total Consideration (the "Pool 2 Maximum Amount" and, together with the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, the "Maximum Amounts," and each, a "Maximum Amount") payable for the 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028, 4.600% Senior Notes due 2028 and 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030, each issued by Mars, and the 3.400% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.300% Senior Notes due 2028, each issued by Kellanova (collectively, the "Pool 2 Notes" and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the "Notes," and each series of Notes, a "series" of Notes), and subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table below ("Pool 2," and, together with Pool 1, the "Pools," and each, a "Pool").

The Offers are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including proration, the application of the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table below and a $250,000,000 cap on the aggregate Total Consideration payable for the 3.400% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by Kellanova (the "2027 Notes") pursuant to the Offer for such 2027 Notes (the "2027 Notes Cap"). Subject to applicable law, we may, but are under no obligation to, increase, decrease or eliminate any Maximum Amount and/or the 2027 Notes Cap at any time, including on or after the Price Determination Date (as defined below). Additionally, we may increase the amount of Notes accepted for payment in any Offer by no more than 2% of the outstanding Notes of the applicable series, as further described in the Acceptance Priority Procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase, without amending or extending the applicable Offer. We may also increase or decrease the percentage of the Notes accepted for payment in any Offer (including by more than 2% of the outstanding Notes of the applicable series) by a press release or other public announcement that is widely disseminated no later than 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on the third business day before the scheduled Expiration Date (as defined below). If proration is required with respect to a series of Notes, we will multiply the principal amount of each valid tender of such series of Notes by the applicable proration rate and round the resulting amount down to the nearest integral multiple of the minimum denomination in order to determine the principal amount of such tender that will be accepted pursuant to the applicable Offer.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Offers:



Title of Security Issuer CUSIP/ ISIN Number(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding 2027 Notes Cap(2) Acceptance Priority Level(3) Par Call Date Maturity Date Maximum Amount(4) Reference Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread Pool 1 2.450% Senior Notes due 2050 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AQ8 / US571676AQ86 Reg S: U57346AM7 / USU57346AM75 $400,000,000 N/A 1 January 16, 2050 July 16, 2050 $1,500,000,000 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +52 bps 2.375% Senior Notes due 2040 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AN5 / US571676AN55 Reg S: U57346AL9 / USU57346AL92 $900,000,000 N/A 2 January 16, 2040 July 16, 2040 5.000% UST due 11/15/2036 FIT1 +71 bps 4.200% Senior Notes due 2059 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AH8 / US571676AH87 Reg S: U57346AH8 / USU57346AH80 $700,000,000 N/A 3 October 1, 2058 April 1, 2059 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +61 bps 3.950% Senior Notes due 2049 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AF2 / US571676AF22 Reg S: U57346AF2 / USU57346AF25 $900,000,000 N/A 4 October 1, 2048 April 1, 2049 5.125% UST due 8/15/2046 FIT1 +57 bps 4.125% Senior Notes due 2054 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AG0 / US571676AG05 Reg S: U57346AG0 / USU57346AG08 $500,000,000 N/A 5 October 1, 2053 April 1, 2054 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +57 bps 3.950% Senior Notes due 2044 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AE5 / US571676AE56 Reg S: U57346AE5 / USU57346AE59 $300,000,000 N/A 6 October 1, 2043 April 1, 2044 5.125% UST due 8/15/2046 FIT1 +53 bps 4.500% Senior Debentures due 2046 Kellanova 487836BQ0 / US487836BQ08 $650,000,000 N/A 7 N/A April 1, 2046 5.125% UST due 8/15/2046 FIT1 +66 bps 1.625% Senior Notes due 2032 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AL9 / US571676AL99 Reg S: U57346AK1 / USU57346AK10 $700,000,000 N/A 8 April 16, 2032 July 16, 2032 4.750% UST due 10/31/2031 FIT1 +28 bps 3.875% Senior Notes due 2039 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AD7 / US571676AD73 Reg S: U57346AD7 / USU57346AD76 $700,000,000 N/A 9 October 1, 2038 April 1, 2039 5.000% UST due 11/15/2036 FIT1 +67 bps 3.600% Senior Notes due 2034 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AC9 / US571676AC90 Reg S: U57346AC9 / USU57346AC93 $600,000,000 N/A 10 January 1, 2034 April 1, 2034 5.000% UST due 11/15/2036 FIT1 +50 bps 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 Kellanova 487836BX5 / US487836BX58 $500,000,000 N/A 11 March 1, 2030 June 1, 2030 4.750% UST due 10/31/2031 FIT1 +37 bps 5.700% Senior Notes due 2055 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BC8 / US571676BC81 Reg S: U57346AY1 / USU57346AY14 $4,750,000,000 N/A 12 November 1, 2054 May 1, 2055 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +80 bps 5.750% Senior Notes due 2054 Kellanova 487836CA4 / US487836CA47 $300,000,000 N/A 13 November 16, 2053 May 16, 2054 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +84 bps 5.800% Senior Notes due 2065 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BD6 / US571676BD64 Reg S: U57346AZ8 / USU57346AZ88 $1,000,000,000 N/A 14 November 1, 2064 May 1, 2065 5.125% UST due 8/15/2056 FIT1 +82 bps 3.200% Senior Notes due 2030 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AB1 / US571676AB18 Reg S: U57346AB1 / USU57346AB11 $700,000,000 N/A 15 January 1, 2030 April 1, 2030 4.750% UST due 10/31/2031 FIT1 +38 bps 5.650% Senior Notes due 2045 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676BB0 / US571676BB09 Reg S: U57346AX3 / USU57346AX31 $2,750,000,000 N/A 16 November 1, 2044 May 1, 2045 5.125% UST due 8/15/2046 FIT1 +71 bps Pool 2 3.400% Senior Notes due 2027 Kellanova 487836BU1 / US487836BU10 $600,000,000 $250,000,000 1 August 15, 2027 November 15, 2027 $500,000,000 4.125% UST due 11/15/2027 FIT4 +20 bps 4.550% Senior Notes due 2028 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AT2 / US571676AT26 Reg S: U57346AP0 / USU57346AP07 $1,000,000,000 N/A 2 March 20, 2028 April 20, 2028 4.625% UST due 10/31/2028 FIT1 +13 bps 4.300% Senior Notes due 2028 Kellanova 487836BW7 / US487836BW75 $600,000,000 N/A 3 February 15, 2028 May 15, 2028 4.625% UST due 10/31/2028 FIT1 +25 bps 4.600% Senior Notes due 2028 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AX3 / US571676AX38 Reg S: U57346AT2 / USU57346AT29 $3,250,000,000 N/A 4 February 1, 2028 March 1, 2028 4.625% UST due 10/31/2028 FIT1 +19 bps 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030 Mars, Incorporated 144A: 571676AY1 / US571676AY11 Reg S: U57346AU9 / USU57346AU91 $4,500,000,000 N/A 5 February 1, 2030 March 1, 2030 4.750% UST due 10/31/2031 FIT1 +43 bps

(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN numbers listed above.

(2) The 2027 Notes Cap represents the maximum aggregate Total Consideration to be paid to purchase the 2027 Notes issued by Kellanova pursuant to the Offer for such 2027 Notes. The Company reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase, decrease or eliminate the 2027 Notes Cap at any time, including on or after the Price Determination Date, subject to applicable law.

(3) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver by Mars of the conditions of the Offers described in the Offer to Purchase, the applicable Maximum Amount for each Pool and the 2027 Notes Cap, as applicable, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in this table (each, an "Acceptance Priority Level"). With respect to Pool 1, the highest Acceptance Priority Level is 1 and the lowest Acceptance Priority Level is 16. With respect to Pool 2, the highest Acceptance Priority Level is 1 and the lowest Acceptance Priority Level is 5.

(4) The Pool 1 Maximum Amount of $1,500,000,000 represents the maximum aggregate Total Consideration that the Company is offering to purchase with respect to the Pool 1 Notes. The Pool 2 Maximum Amount of $500,000,000 represents the maximum aggregate Total Consideration that the Company is offering to purchase with respect to the Pool 2 Notes.

The "Total Consideration" for each series of Notes payable per $1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase will be based on the applicable Fixed Spread for such series of Notes plus the Reference Yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable Reference Security as quoted on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026, unless extended by the Company with respect to the applicable Offer (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended by the Company with respect to such Offer, the "Price Determination Date"). Unless extended with respect to any Offer, promptly after the Price Determination Date, the Company will announce in a press release, among other things, the Total Consideration applicable to each series of Notes. Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date to receive the Total Consideration. The formula for determining the Total Consideration is set forth on Annex A to the Offer to Purchase.

In addition to the Total Consideration, all Holders of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will, on the Settlement Date (as defined below), also receive accrued and unpaid interest on those Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to those Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.

The Offers are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026 (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"), unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company with respect to any Offer. Tenders of Notes of a series may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026, unless extended by the Company with respect to any Offer, by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. The "Settlement Date" will be the second business day after the Expiration Date and is expected to be November 24, 2026.

The Company's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for Notes of each series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in the Company's discretion, of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. If any condition is not satisfied, the Company is not obligated to accept for payment, purchase or pay for, and may delay the acceptance for payment of, any tendered Notes, in each case subject to applicable law, and may terminate or alter any or all of the Offers. Subject to applicable law, the Company reserves the right to (i) waive any and all conditions to any or all of the Offers as permitted by law, (ii) extend or terminate any or all of the Offers, including the Expiration Date, or (iii) otherwise amend any of the Offers, and may eliminate, increase or decrease any Maximum Amount and/or the 2027 Notes Cap at any time, including on or after the Price Determination Date. The Offers are not contingent upon the tender of any aggregate minimum principal amount of Notes of any series (subject to minimum denomination requirements as set forth in the Offer to Purchase), and none of the Offers is conditioned on the consummation of any of the other Offers. The complete terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Tender Offer Documents. Holders of Notes are urged to read the Tender Offer Documents carefully.

Information Relating to the Offers

The Offer to Purchase is being distributed to Holders beginning today. Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are the lead dealer managers and SG Americas Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the dealer managers for the Offers. Investors with questions regarding the Offers may contact Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (212) 205-7741 or toll-free at (866) 271-7403; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at (212) 224-5163 or toll-free at (888) 284-9760, or by email at liabilitymanagement@smbcnikko-si.com; SG Americas Securities, LLC toll-free at (855) 881-2108, or by email at liability.management@sgcib.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4759 or toll-free at (866) 309-6316, or by email at liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the tender and information agent for the Offers and can be contacted at (212) 771-1130 or toll-free at (866) 864-7961, or by email at mars@dfking.com. The Offer to Purchase may be accessed at the following web address: www.dfking.com/mars.

Holders of Notes are advised to check with each bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a beneficial owner in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or withdraw its instruction to participate in, the Offers before the deadlines specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and The Depository Trust Company for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase.

None of the Company, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent, the trustees or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or affiliates makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender Notes of a series in response to the Offers. Each Holder must make his, her or its own decision as to whether to tender Notes and, if so, as to what principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Offers are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may include statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements."These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. All forward-looking statements in this communication apply only as of the date made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova fiscal year 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M'S, SNICKERS, EXTRA, Pringles, Cheez-It and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA, span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

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