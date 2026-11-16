European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: EAACI connects allergy research with public action on anaphylaxis in Utrecht

Allergy science meets fine dining and public awareness in Utrecht

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) will bring allergy science into public focus this November, connecting an international scientific meeting, a special culinary session and a community initiative to raise awareness of anaphylaxis.

From 19-21 November, Utrecht, the Netherlands, will host FAAM-EUROBAT-ISMA 2026, bringing together clinicians, researchers, allied healthcare professionals and patient organisations to advance food allergy and anaphylaxis care. Over 800 attendees are expected at the meeting, which combines FAAM-EUROBAT with ISMA for the first time, connecting expertise in food allergy, diagnostic testing and molecular allergology.

A programme highlight will be the special session "When allergy meets fine dining", taking place on Saturday 21 November at 10:00, featuring Chef Ollie Schuiling. Bringing a culinary perspective to the meeting, the session will explore cooking when food allergies are involved, connecting scientific discussions with the practical realities of preparing and enjoying food.

The wider scientific programme will address food allergy prevention, immune mechanisms and advances in diagnosis, including basophil and mast cell activation testing. Topics also include molecular allergology, dietary management, emerging treatments, novel food allergens, and the influence of climate change and pollution. These discussions aim to translate research into better diagnosis, treatment and everyday patient care.

Alongside the meeting, EAACI will mark the third edition of Anaphylaxis Awareness Day on 21 November. Under the message "Know the signs, Take action", this year's campaign focuses on practical preparedness before, during and after an anaphylactic emergency.

Taking this message beyond the conference venue, EAACI Junior Members will be at Utrecht Centraal railway station on 21 November to engage with the public and raise awareness of anaphylaxis. The initiative will highlight the importance of recognising the signs and responding promptly when an emergency occurs.

Educational videos, practical checklists and dedicated campaign resources are available for patients, families, healthcare professionals and institutions. EAACI encourages individuals and organisations to share these materials and help build better-prepared communities.

By connecting scientific progress, culinary practice and public engagement, EAACI aims to improve understanding of food allergy and anaphylaxis and support timely, effective action.

Campaign information and resources:

https://eaaci.org/eaaci-anaphylaxis-awareness-day-2026/

Media contact:

communications@eaaci.org