

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) announced that the company has been awarded a $1.6 billion order to scale production of solid rocket motors and essential components for the U.S. Army's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement program.



The multi-year award covers solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices essential to Lockheed Martin's production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors.



Also, the award directly supports the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy and accelerates delivery of motors for this critical missile defense capability to U.S. and allied forces.



NOC was trading at $550.75, up 0.06 percent on the NYSE.



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