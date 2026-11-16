Laboratory Filtration Market worth $6.55 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 6.55 billion by 2031 from USD 4.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 747 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 553 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Laboratory Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Laboratory Filtration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.49 billion

USD 4.49 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.55 billion

USD 6.55 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Laboratory Filtration Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of ~40.2% of the market in 2025.

By product, filters & filter media is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period.

By material, filtration membranes accounted for the largest share of 61.1% of the laboratory filtration market in 2025.

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The laboratory filtration market is expected to grow steadily as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase investments in drug discovery, biologics development, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, and other advanced therapeutic modalities. Growing research activities involving monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and mRNA are increasing demand for laboratory filtration products, including membrane filters, syringe filters, syringeless filters, capsule filters, filter papers, and filtration assemblies. Rising adoption of microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration technologies is improving sample preparation, sterile filtration, clarification, and purification efficiency. Advances in membrane materials, pore-size uniformity, chemical compatibility, low-protein-binding characteristics, and filtration performance are further supporting laboratory applications. These factors are driving adoption across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals & clinical laboratories.

The market is increasingly shifting toward high-throughput, single-use, and application-specific laboratory filtration solutions that can support complex biological samples and advanced analytical workflows. Although conventional filtration products remain widely adopted, demand is increasing for high-performance membrane materials, improved filtration efficiency, reduced protein adsorption, and enhanced contamination control. Suppliers are expanding product portfolios and developing specialized filtration membranes to support pharmaceutical research, microbiological testing, protein concentration, and sample purification applications. At the same time, manufacturers are addressing challenges related to membrane fouling, chemical compatibility, filter integrity, extractables and leachables, and regulatory compliance through advanced membrane technologies and optimized filtration designs. The growing outsourcing of research and analytical testing activities further supports demand for reliable laboratory filtration products that can deliver consistent performance, improved sample recovery, reduced processing time, and greater operational efficiency.

By product, the filters & filter media segment accounted for the largest share of the global laboratory filtration market in 2025.

Based on product, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into filters & filter media, filtration assemblies, and filtration accessories. Filters & filter media accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market in 2025, driven by recurring demand for membrane filters, syringe filters, filter papers, glass fiber filters, and other filtration media across routine laboratory workflows. Demand is further supported by widespread applications in sample preparation, solution clarification, microbial analysis, and analytical testing across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and testing laboratories. The disposable nature of most filtration media, stringent contamination control requirements, and increasing laboratory testing volumes, coupled with the growing adoption of high-throughput filtration workflows, support the segment's leading position.

The filtration membranes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period.

The laboratory filtration market is segmented by material into filtration membranes and filtration media. During the forecast period, the filtration membranes segment is projected to grow faster, supported by rising demand for sterile filtration, sample preparation, and high-performance membrane-based separation in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Filtration membranes offer precise particle retention, high filtration efficiency, and compatibility with a wide range of laboratory samples and analytical workflows. Their increasing adoption in biopharmaceutical research, quality control, and clinical testing further supports market growth. However, filtration media remains an important segment due to its widespread use in sample clarification, particulate removal, and routine laboratory filtration applications.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global laboratory filtration market in 2025.

The laboratory filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, strong life sciences R&D activity, extensive laboratory infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced filtration technologies. The region also benefits from the presence of major laboratory filtration product providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals & clinical laboratories. Growing demand for sterile filtration, sample preparation, quality control testing, and biopharmaceutical research, along with increasing adoption of single-use filtration products and high-performance membrane filtration solutions, further supports the region's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laboratory Filtration companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), GVS S.p.A. (Italy), Avantor, Inc. (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Porvair plc (UK), Foxx Life Sciences (US), and Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), among others.

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Laboratory Filtration Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment & Funding Context

The laboratory filtration market is witnessing increasing strategic investments as leading filtration manufacturers strengthen membrane production, filtration consumables, and manufacturing infrastructure. Recent developments highlight a growing focus on capacity expansion, geographic diversification, and supply chain resilience. In September 2025, GVS S.p.A. (Italy) opened a new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, developed with an investment of ~USD 29.3 million (EUR 25 million). Similarly, in June 2025, Cytiva (US) highlighted filtration manufacturing expansions under its broader USD 1.6 billion global investment program, including capacity increases of 20% in Pensacola (US), 33% in Fajardo (Puerto Rico), and 81% in Ilfracombe (UK). These investments indicate continued emphasis on strengthening filtration manufacturing capabilities, regional supply availability, and advanced membrane technologies to support growing laboratory and life science applications.

Revenue Shift Context

The laboratory filtration market is gradually shifting from conventional filter papers and basic filtration assemblies toward a broader mix of single-use membrane filters, advanced ultrafiltration systems, high-throughput filtration solutions, and application-specific consumables. Traditional products such as filter papers, membrane sheets & discs, filter holders, filtration funnels, and vacuum filtration systems remain important revenue pools; however, customers increasingly seek advanced filtration solutions supporting sterile filtration, sample preparation, protein concentration, and microbiological testing for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, mRNA, and other advanced therapeutic modalities.

Rising demand for single-use and high-throughput filtration is further increasing consumption of specialized membranes and filtration consumables. At the same time, growing outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities to contract service providers is expanding revenue opportunities for advanced filtration assemblies and related accessories. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is, therefore, expected to increasingly favor recurring membrane filtration consumables, laboratory-scale ultrafiltration systems, advanced membrane materials, and integrated sample preparation and purification workflows.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the laboratory filtration market during 2025-2026 are increasingly focused on strengthening membrane technologies, expanding filtration product portfolios, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities. Leading companies are prioritizing acquisitions that provide access to advanced filtration materials, laboratory consumables, and specialized separation technologies. Recent transactions include Parker Hannifin Corporation's (US) acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation (US), which includes laboratory filtration specialist Porex, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (US) acquisition of Solventum's (US) Purification & Filtration business. These developments reflect continued industry consolidation, portfolio diversification, and efforts to strengthen global filtration supply chains.

LABORATORY FILTRATION MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2025 Acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Solventum - Purification & Filtration Business (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of Solventum's Purification & Filtration business for approximately USD 4.0 billion. The transaction expanded its advanced membrane filtration and separation capabilities, particularly across bioprocessing, life sciences, and related applications.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top 4 players collectively account for approximately 60-65% of the global laboratory filtration market, indicating a moderately consolidated landscape. The market comprises a mix of diversified life sciences companies and specialized laboratory filtration product manufacturers. Leading players include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Porvair plc (UK), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Foxx Life Sciences (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), ADVANTEC Group (Japan) and GVS S.p.A. (Italy), among others. Their portfolios span membrane filters, capsule filters, syringe filters, syringeless filters, membrane sheets & discs, filter media, depth filters, filtration assemblies, and accessories, along with microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration solutions. The coexistence of large, diversified companies and specialized filtration technology providers creates significant scope for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand single-use filtration portfolios, high-performance membrane technologies, advanced filtration materials, and geographic reach.

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