New GoDaddy Airo AI Builder Lets Small Businesses Turn Ideas Into Websites and Apps

An early look at more than 100,000 websites and web apps shows how entrepreneurs are using AI to build their businesses online

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / GoDaddy, the world's largest domain registrar, is bringing advanced innovation to entrepreneurs with Airo AI Builder, an agentic operating system for small businesses. Airo AI Builder turns ideas from users' own words to polished websites, apps, branding assets, commerce tools and marketing content in minutes and keeps it updated just as easily.

Small businesses can go from idea to live site in minutes with Airo AI Builder, with zero coding experience required. By describing what they want to create through written or voice prompts, they can build websites, web apps and online stores, then continue refining them through conversation. And with connectors to more than 90 tools, such as Slack, Notion and HubSpot, entrepreneurs can also link their Airo AI Builder projects to systems they use to run their business, from sending messages and accessing databases to managing customer relationships.

Entrepreneurs are building across industries and business stages

GoDaddy's Airo surpassed $100 million in annualized bookings run rate in the third quarter, more than doubling from the previous quarter. To understand what entrepreneurs are building with Airo AI Builder, GoDaddy analyzed an anonymized sample of more than 100,000 customer-created projects from a six-week period during its beta this summer. These creations range from websites that showcase a business and its services to web apps, portfolios, dashboards, online stores, games and presentations.

For service businesses, winning customers starts online: Health, Wellness and Beauty (13%), Home & Property (12%) and Business Services (11%) together accounted for more than one-third of creations. For personal trainers and salons, a website turns interest into appointments. For contractors and bookkeepers, it helps showcase their expertise and bring in enquiries. Across these businesses, it's where customers go to explore services, build confidence in who they're choosing and take the next step.

From the neighborhood regular to the weekend visitor: Food & Travel accounted for 1 in 8 creations (12.5%). For restaurants and cafés, an online presence turns local searches into reservations, takeout and delivery orders. For hotels, bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) and rentals, it turns discovery into direct bookings. For both, it's where customers go first to read reviews and decide where to spend.

Airo AI Builder is also helping established businesses level up their online presence: Nearly 1 in 10 creations were classified as Rebuild/Reimagine, a category for users who already have a website and want to improve the design, or go further and add additional features and capabilities.

Build, manage and grow an online store with Airo AI Builder

Entrepreneurs also have flexibility in how they get paid. They can accept payments through GoDaddy Payments or connect Stripe, with more payment provider integrations coming soon. Those who choose GoDaddy Payments benefit from some of the lowest processing rates among leading providers, with sale proceeds in their bank account as soon as the same business day. By bringing together Airo AI Builder, commerce tools and a choice of payment providers, GoDaddy simplifies the journey from idea to first sale to getting paid. GoDaddy Payments is currently available in the US and Canada only.

"The variety of projects created with Airo AI Builder reflects the ambition and creativity of entrepreneurs around the world," said Selina Bieber, vice president of marketing-led growth at GoDaddy. "At GoDaddy, our purpose is to make opportunity more inclusive for all. Airo AI Builder builds on our experience helping entrepreneurs get online by making it possible to create, test ideas and make updates through natural conversation. For anyone who has found building a website a burden, it opens up the opportunity to take that first step, then keep improving as their customers' needs and their business evolve."

To learn more about GoDaddy Airo AI Builder, visit godaddy.com/airo/ai-builder.

FAQs

1. What is an AI website builder?

An AI website builder uses artificial intelligence to help create a website from a description of what you want just by having a conversation. It can generate the layout, content and code, then make changes based on your instructions, reducing the need for manual design or coding.

2. What's the difference between a website and a web app?

A website typically presents information, such as a business's services, opening hours or portfolio. A web app lets people complete tasks online, such as managing appointments, tracking orders or using a custom calculator. Many sites combine both.

3. What are Airo AI Builder's standout features?

Airo is an AI agent and business partner that helps entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life. Through Airo AI Builder, entrepreneurs can build, test and evolve their online presence through natural conversation, adding capabilities as their business needs grow.

Standout features include:

Build through conversation - Create full-stack websites, web apps and online stores using simple text or voice prompts, with no coding required. Continue the conversation to refine designs, update content and add features.

- Create full-stack websites, web apps and online stores using simple text or voice prompts, with no coding required. Continue the conversation to refine designs, update content and add features. Test before publishing - Use dedicated preview environments to try out changes before making them live.

- Use dedicated preview environments to try out changes before making them live. Manage your data - A custom database backend and admin panel support data-driven websites and apps.

- A custom database backend and admin panel support data-driven websites and apps. Keep your code - Download your code at any time.

- Download your code at any time. Sell online - Integrated GoDaddy Payments brings online store setup, checkout and order management together with your website in one GoDaddy account. Available in the U.S. and Canada.

- Integrated GoDaddy Payments brings online store setup, checkout and order management together with your website in one GoDaddy account. Available in the U.S. and Canada. Build your brand and reach customers - Access built-in logo creation, marketing and analytics, alongside integrated domains, hosting and security.

- Access built-in logo creation, marketing and analytics, alongside integrated domains, hosting and security. Connect your business tools - Connect third-party services such as Slack, Notion and HubSpot, and set up workflows and automations to simplify everyday business tasks.

Airo AI Builder supports both first-time founders getting online and experienced builders creating more advanced sites and apps.

4. How much does Airo AI Builder cost?

Start for free, with paid plans for those just starting out from $9.99 per month. Higher tiers with additional credit and site allowances are available for businesses that want to build and grow with additional features and connectors. Currently Airo AI Builder is available in more than 150 countries with multi-language support.

5. Which commerce features are available outside the U.S. and Canada?

Airo AI Builder enables entrepreneurs around the world to build and update their online presence through natural conversation. Commerce features and payment options vary by market.

In supported markets outside the U.S. and Canada, customers can connect Stripe to collect service payments or deposits. Availability depends on the market and payment provider.

The full integrated online store experience, including product catalogue, shopping cart, checkout, shipping and sales tax tools, is currently supported in the U.S. and Canada. This complete set of features is not yet available in other markets.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/new-godaddy-airo-ai-builder-lets-small-businesses-turn-ideas-into-websites-and-a-1251733