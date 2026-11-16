Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers Announce Hundreds of Millions of Additional Financing Under Initial Letter of Intent

Total financing for prospective team acquisition now approaching $2 billion, in addition to more than $1 billion for team's portion of stadium financing.

Dreamers' leadership also announces moving to the next phase with initiating strategic partnership collaborations.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers ("Orlando Dreamers") today announced that it has received a Letter of Intent ("LOI") for several hundred million dollars in additional financing for Major League Baseball ("MLB") franchise acquisition.

Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin, the MLB Ambassador for the Orlando Dreamers, commented on the news, "This further emphasizes the belief in the Orlando market, the belief in our leadership group, and the belief in our economic model from the financial community. Our team continues to reinforce the narrative that we are the most MLB-ready metro area."

Jim Schnorf, Co-Founder of the Orlando Dreamers who arranged the enhanced funding LOI, commented further on Larkin's statement, "The confirmation of interest in significant additional financing reflects the growth and strength of the Orlando market, as well as the credibility and approach of our MLB initiative. We are fortunate to have highly respected partners across every aspect of our initiative, including best-in-class firms in the capital markets, supporting our efforts," he indicated.

Orlando recently passed Detroit to become the #14 media market in the country. In the last few years Orlando surpassed Miami, Denver, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. The most recent statistics show Orlando's media market being in excess of 50% larger than Nashville's, and approximately 40% larger than Raleigh-Durham.

Andy Herdliska, the Chief Marketing Officer for the Orlando Dreamers, provided an additional update, "We are initiating the next phase of our business strategy, which includes formalizing collaborations with key strategic partners. Over the past 12 months, we have focused heavily on community involvement, with particularly strong engagement in the local youth sports market. We will continue expanding our grassroots efforts, including our popular Orlando Dreamers' Fan Packs, which feature exclusive team merchandise and provides fans with priority positioning for future season tickets. The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the tremendous enthusiasm for bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando and our commitment to building a strong, engaged fan base."

Orlando continues to experience significant growth in its Tourist Development Tax ("TDT") which is generated from taxes on hotel rooms from visitor stays. It was just announced that September 2026 set an all-time record for TDT collections for that month. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 TDT collections surpassed $400 million for the first time. Orlando is expected to welcome approximately 80 million tourists for calendar year 2026, the most visited destination in the Western Hemisphere. Las Vegas, which now has three of the top four sports league teams (NFL, NHL, MLB, and likely to receive the next NBA franchise), is expected to receive less than 40 million tourists this year.

The Orlando Dreamers previously reported that, based on an updated independent study completed the summer of 2026, bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando and playing in the planned, domed stadium located on the 35.5 acre parcel adjacent to SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center will yield approximately 52,000 permanent jobs and create in excess of $72 billion in economic impact to Orange County over 30 years. In addition, the study concluded that the MLB initiative would generate an additional $32 million annually in Tourist Development Taxes.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. Updates can be found at www.OrlandoDreamers.com.

Contact

Andrew Herdliska

Orlando Dreamers

Andrew@OrlandoDreamers.com

SOURCE: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/orlando-dreamers-announce-hundreds-of-millions-of-additional-finan-1251701