Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Paul Pint, Chief Executive Officer and Director, naia Relief Inc. ("naia Relief", or the "Company") (TSXV: NAIA), along with members of the Company's executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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naia Relief Inc. is a workplace well-being, resilience, and performance company focused on redefining how individuals and organizations access personalized support at scale.

The Company's platform delivers accessible, on-demand guidance designed to help individuals navigate workplace stress, fatigue, burnout, and everyday challenges while strengthening resilience, well-being, and sustained performance. For organizations, naia Relief provides an opportunity to support healthier, more engaged, and higher-performing workplaces.

At the foundation of the Company is its proprietary Relief methodology, developed through more than a decade of coaching experience and informed by psychology, behavioural science, organizational development, and human performance. Its development is supported by experienced psychologists, behavioural professionals, coaches, and human-performance specialists.

By combining proven expertise with advanced technologies and digital delivery, naia Relief Inc has built a scalable platform designed to bring personalized well-being and performance support to individuals, teams, and organizations, anytime, anywhere.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324162