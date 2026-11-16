EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Aufsichtsrat

Marley Spoon Group SE: Change in the Supervisory Board



16.11.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST

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Luxembourg, 16 November 2026. Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, the "Company") announces that Dr. Ralph Kudla resigned today as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



The remaining members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Paul Schaut as a member of the Supervisory Board on a temporary basis (co-optation), with effect from today. The Supervisory Board then elected Mr. John Engel as its new chairman.



Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel





Kontakt:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



Ende der Insiderinformation



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