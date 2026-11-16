EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Aufsichtsrat
Luxembourg, 16 November 2026. Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, the "Company") announces that Dr. Ralph Kudla resigned today as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
The remaining members of the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Paul Schaut as a member of the Supervisory Board on a temporary basis (co-optation), with effect from today. The Supervisory Board then elected Mr. John Engel as its new chairman.
Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
Kontakt:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
16.11.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-Mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|EQS News ID:
|2435918
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2435918 16.11.2026 CET/CEST