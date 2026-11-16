SANY Group: SANY Set to Debut AI Agents and Robotic Machinery at Its Largest-Ever bauma CHINA Showcase

SANY Set to Debut AI Agents and Robotic Machinery at Its Largest-Ever bauma CHINA Showcase

Marking 40 years, SANY will spotlight intelligent, electrified construction

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group is set to mark its 40th anniversary with the largest exhibition presence in its history at bauma CHINA 2026, taking place November 23-27 across two venues in Shanghai, where it plans to debut a new generation of AI agents and robotic machinery. The showcase reflects a belief that has guided SANY for four decades: lasting industrial progress is forged through trust, sustained by quality, driven by innovation and multiplied by partnership.

The milestone arrives at a pivotal moment. As construction machinery enters a new decade, machines are becoming electrified and intelligent, able to sense their surroundings, work in coordination and take on more complex and hazardous tasks. SANY believes this decade will belong to AI agents and robotic machinery, and in Shanghai it will offer a first look at that future.

Intelligence and Electrification at Full Scale

Across 9,797 square meters, SANY will present more than 40 machines, predominantly electrified and including multiple new launches, configured as five integrated solutions for mining, road construction, port operations and other core applications.

For the first time, SANY will dedicate a full exhibition hall to intelligent technologies, where AI agents and robotic machinery operate as an integrated system. Outdoors, a live demonstration will feature autonomous machines working in coordination. The complete lineup will be unveiled when SANY's stand opens on November 24.

Forty Years of Quality, a Future Built Together

For four decades, SANY has been guided by "Quality Changes the World." As the industry moves toward building ecosystems, that commitment to quality now extends to the way SANY works with customers and partners, with people at the center.

SANY's journey began in 1986 with a copper-based welding material. Along the way, it put the world's first driverless paving fleet to work in 2019 and saw three of its factories named World Economic Forum Lighthouses. Today, with more than one million machines at work worldwide, SANY is working toward becoming an AI-native robotics company, with the ambition to lead a step change in human productivity.

SANY looks forward to welcoming partners to Shanghai. For live updates, follow SANY on LinkedIn and Social Media.

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