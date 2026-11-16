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ACCESS Newswire
16.11.2026 17:02 Uhr
111 Leser
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Spartan Capital Adds Institutional Investor, Upsizes Credit Facility to $100 Million

Second Institutional Investor Underscores Confidence in Spartan Capital's Platform and Credit Performance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Spartan Capital, a leading revenue-based financing provider to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the successful upsizing of its senior credit facility to $100 million, alongside the addition of a second institutional investor.

The incremental commitment expands Spartan Capital's capacity to meet growing SMB demand for flexible, non-bank capital, while supporting continued investment in the technology and infrastructure that streamline funding for its customers and partners.

The upsize follows the facility's initial closing in June 2026 and represents the second independent investment committee approval in five months, with both transactions originated, structured and executed entirely in-house. The facility retains capacity to expand to $160 million.

"Upsizing our senior credit facility within five months of closing, alongside the addition of a second institutional investor, reflects the market's confidence in our platform, credit discipline and portfolio performance," said Frank Ebanks, CEO of Spartan Capital. "Executing both transactions in-house speaks to the strength of our capital markets function and positions us to scale deployment for small businesses and our partners."

About Spartan Capital

Spartan Capital is a fintech provider of revenue-based financing to small and medium-sized businesses seeking working capital beyond traditional lending. Founded in 2016, the company has funded thousands of businesses across a broad range of industries nationwide, pairing technology with data-driven underwriting to serve SMBs, entrepreneurs and partners. For more information, visit www.spartancapitalgroup.com.

Contacts

Tara Capella, CMO
email: tara@spartancapitalgroup.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spartan-capital-a-sbs-brand
web: https://www.spartancapitalgroup.com/

SOURCE: Spartan Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/spartan-capital-adds-institutional-investor-upsizes-credit-facility-1251741

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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