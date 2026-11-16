Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Named 2026 Minority-Owned Business of the Year by Dayton Business Journal

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, and professional federal services provider, is proud to announce it has been named the 2026 Minority-Owned Business of the Year by Dayton Business Journal. The recognition celebrates the family of companies' continued growth, commitment to excellence, and meaningful contributions to the Dayton community.

Selected from a competitive category of nominees, DDC earned the distinction for its dedication to exceptional client service, innovative solution delivery, and operational excellence. The award recognizes not only DDC's success as a trusted partner to its customers, but also its continued commitment to creating opportunities and lasting impact as a tribally owned enterprise.

"Being named Minority-Owned Business of the Year is an incredible honor and reflection of the purpose that drives our organization," said Jen Creamer, Chief Business Officer for DDC. "As a Navajo-owned family of companies, we are proud that our success extends beyond our business and contributes to the long-term prosperity of the Navajo Nation."

"This recognition reflects the strong momentum DDC has built over 22 years and the impact our teams continue to achieve across the Dayton region, the Navajo Nation, and beyond," said Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "Being honored for the third consecutive year makes this achievement especially meaningful. It is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to making a difference in our communities."

Award winners across several categories were announced at the Business of the Year Gala on November 12 in Dayton, Ohio. This year marks the program's 25th anniversary, celebrating the region's best in business.

About DDC?

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is an IT, engineering, and professional services provider delivering AI/ML, cloud, data, cyber, and digital modernization for federal agencies. Powered by mission-first innovation, DDC builds scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to achieve measurable mission outcomes. As a tribally owned organization, we are committed to empowering the Navajo Nation while delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about the family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com . Contact

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com .? SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-named-2026-minority-owned-busin-1251818