IQM quantum computers already run at leading supercomputing centers, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) and CINECA, with users reaching them through Slurm.

IQM supports NVIDIA's investment in making quantum processors a schedulable resource in supercomputing centers by integrating IQM quantum computers with Slurm.

IQM's partner MQSC (Munich Quantum Software Company) has demonstrated the MQSC Orchestrator scheduling IQM systems through the new Slurm capability.

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX), a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced at SC26 in Chicago its support for NVIDIA's investment in making quantum processing units (QPUs) a schedulable resource in the Slurm workload manager by integrating IQM quantum computers.

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NVIDIA is making quantum computers a schedulable resource in Slurm by integrating IQM quantum computers.

NVIDIA, which has committed to keeping Slurm open source and vendor neutral, announced that Slurm 26.11 adds plugin support for Hierarchical Resources (HRES), allowing a supercomputing center to describe a QPU as a shared, cluster-level resource and connect it to external services, such as the software that manages the device. Until now, quantum computers have not fit the scheduling models Slurm uses for CPUs and GPUs, so integrations have often been built separately for each site.

IQM quantum computers already run alongside classical systems at leading high-performance computing (HPC) centers worldwide, including ORNL, VTT, LRZ and CINECA. At each, researchers submit hybrid quantum-classical jobs through the same scheduler and queues they already use for classical work.

"Quantum computers become useful at scale when they behave like every other resource in a supercomputing center. Slurm is where users meet our systems today. NVIDIA's work to make QPUs a schedulable resource, and the early integrations our partners are already demonstrating on IQM systems, make it easier for centers to bring quantum into everyday HPC workflows," said Craig Ciesla, Chief Technology Officer, IQM.

IQM's partner MQSC has built the MQSC Orchestrator, which combines HRES in the Slurm 26.11 release with the Quantum Device Management Interface (QDMI) to schedule IQM systems, such as IQM Emerald. The Orchestrator is available as an open-source repository.

"Our work with IQM shows how shared interfaces can turn quantum hardware into a resource that computing centers can operate through their existing infrastructure. QDMI connects the device, Slurm HRES manages access, and the MQSC Orchestrator brings the software together. Our mission at MQSC is 'From the metal to the user.' Together with IQM, we turn that into a practical path from quantum hardware to scientific applications," said Lukas Burgholzer, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, MQSC.

Building on MQSC's demonstration, IQM engineers are now evaluating how HRES maps onto the company's hybrid setups and plan to validate it with centers in staging environments as those centers upgrade their Slurm installations.

IQM will be at SC26 in Chicago this week at booth #1243.

For a closer look at how Slurm connects HPC users to IQM systems, read IQM's technical blog, "Slurm is where HPC users meet the QPU." NVIDIA and MQSC have also published technical posts on the new capability.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in integrated quantum computing, delivering full-stack superconducting quantum computers to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers and national laboratories worldwide. With more on-premises systems sold than any other manufacturer, IQM gives customers direct ownership and control of quantum computers that integrate with their supercomputing and AI infrastructure, with cloud access also available through IQM Resonance. From processors made in its own fabrication facility to an open software stack, IQM is advancing toward fault-tolerant quantum computing. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, IQM employs more than 450 people across Europe, Asia and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

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