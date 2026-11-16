Analytic Partners Services Inc: Analytic Partners Recognized as a Leader for Third Consecutive Year in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

Analytic Partners positioned Highest for Ability to Execute and Furthest for Completeness of Vision.

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions for the third consecutive year. Analytic Partners was positioned the Highest placement in Ability to Execute and the Furthest placement for Completeness of Vision among all evaluated providers in the Magic Quadrant.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner again, and grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust and collaboration," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "We believe this recognition reflects our continued advances in marketing measurement and enterprise decisioning, including our responsible application of AI. AI is only as powerful as the foundation behind it. Our 25+ years of global experience and proprietary ROI Genome Intelligence provides a differentiated foundation for leveraging AI. Commercial Analytics, delivered through GPS Enterprise, helps leaders make better decisions that drive growth."

Recognition Extends to Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for MMM Solutions

Analytic Partners is also recognized in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for MMM Solutions report, an essential companion to the Magic Quadrant, receiving the highest scores in seven of the 10 evaluated products/services on Critical Capabilities, including:

Highest score in Enterprise Adoption Enablement

Highest score in Brand Tracking

Highest score in Complex Data Management

Highest score in Creative Evaluation

Highest score in Speed to Value





In addition, Analytic Partners ranked highest in the Mix Model for Branding Use Case (4.85 out of 5), the Enterprise Mix Modeling Use Case (4.60 out of 5), and the Simple Mix Modeling Use Case (4.08 out of 5) among all evaluated providers.



Beyond MMM: The Broader Role of Commercial Analytics

Commercial Analytics is an expanded decisioning framework that is built on the foundation of Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM). It uncovers the connections between business levers and enterprise growth, providing actionable insights that align Finance, Marketing, and Operations on the factors that fuel success. As business decisions grow more complex amid macroeconomic pressures and evolving market conditions, Commercial Analytics connects measurement with forward-looking business intelligence to help leaders understand performance in context and make better decisions, faster.

Analytic Partners continues to advance its solution with integrated experiments, timely insights between model refreshes, and AI-powered capabilities that accelerate time to value. Its robust Commercial Enablement program complements these innovations, helping customers embed data-driven decisioning across the enterprise.

GPS Enterprise: The Commercial Analytics Platform for Enterprise Decisioning

GPS Enterprise is Analytic Partners' fully integrated, end-to-end platform, powered by its proprietary ROI Genome Intelligence. It brings together complex data management with advanced analytics and forward-looking, multi-objective optimization. With capabilities for complex decision-making ranging from adaptive forecasting to AI- optimized scenario planning, GPS Enterprise helps leaders evaluate opportunities and respond to shifting market dynamics. The platform is backed by industry-leading expertise with ongoing user training and customer support that drives adoption.

Analytic Partners has budgeted for significant investments in its 2027 Product Roadmap, focused on greater accessibility and speed, harnessing AI to make GPS Enterprise more proactive and intuitive, and strengthening security and privacy across the platform.

"The commercial landscape is constantly changing, and our product innovation must evolve with it," said Joshua Bayne, Deputy Head of Product at Analytic Partners. "GPS Enterprise is built to help organizations adapt as new challenges and opportunities emerge. It combines our proprietary ROI Genome Intelligence, deep expertise, and advanced technology to enable better, faster commercial decisioning. The next phase of GPS Enterprise builds on that foundation, using our AI-powered capabilities to accelerate and expand how customers access insights, evaluate scenarios, and act on them. This broadens how intelligence can support commercial decisions across the enterprise."

The Magic Quadrant report is a rigorous, fact-based research report focused on specific markets, offering a broad view of how providers are positioned relative to each other in high-growth markets. Providers are positioned in four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. This research helps CMOs and businesses tailor their market analysis to their specific needs.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions report will be available in full on analyticpartners.com beginning Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

About Gartner

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions, 12 November 2026, by Matt Wakeman, Tunde Kamson, and Joseph Enever

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Analytic Partners

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact: Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing, Analytic Partners jonathan.sanchez@analyticpartners.com