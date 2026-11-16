

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq is down 415.78 points or 1.7 percent at 24,720.49, the S&P 500 is down 78.93 points or 1 percent at 7,482.74 and the Dow is down 284.79 points or 0.5 percent at 52,062.76.



Weakness among technology stocks continues to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO.



Shares of Nvidia are slumping by 2.1 percent ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.



'The results themselves may show a business at the top of its game, but the prime focus will be on what Jensen Huang's departure means for strategy,' said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.



He added, 'It's plausible that interim CEO Colette Kress simply bats off such questions, saying it is too early to say anything given the leadership upheaval is still fresh.'



Amid the fallout from Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers.



The rule is purportedly designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.



Semiconductor stocks have subsequently shown a substantial move to the downside, resulting in a 4.1 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Substantial weakness is also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 4 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.



Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, while airline stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 7.8 in November after surging to 25.5 in October.



While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 18.0.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries regaining ground after moving sharply lower over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 5.127 percent.



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