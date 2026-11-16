Sinch AB: Bland chooses Sinch secure voice infrastructure to power AI agent calls for regulated industries

Bland chooses Sinch secure voice infrastructure to power AI agent calls for regulated industries

SAN FRANCISCO and STOCKHOLM, November 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announced that high-growth voice AI company Bland has partnered with Sinch to carry the calls its AI agents make and answer for healthcare providers, health plans, banks, insurers, and other organizations in regulated industries. Bland chose Sinch for the reliability, security and compliance these regulated organizations need as they scale AI across their patient and customer calls.

Bland now connects its agents through Sinch Elastic SIP Trunking, which links Bland's AI platform to the public phone network and dynamically scales calling capacity with demand. Sinch also supplies the phone numbers, caller identification, and text messaging the agents use. Bland leverages RCS, which shows a verified business name and logo in the recipient's messaging app. Bland has handled more than 766 million calls since 2023, including appointment scheduling and prescription confirmations in healthcare, quotes and claims in insurance, and payments and disputes for banks and credit unions.

With voice AI now handling calls with patients and customers every day, the phone network has become as important as the AI model. No matter how well an agent performs, a call that drops, comes from an unrecognized number, or exposes personal data lets the caller down. Organizations in regulated industries weigh this heavily, and so do the people they serve.

Sinch owns and operates the largest independent voice network in the US. Calls pass through fewer outside carriers on the way to the recipient, which leaves fewer points where they might fail. Calling capacity on the Sinch network grows with demand, so organizations using Bland do not need to add phone lines for peaks such as open enrollment or a surge in insurance claims after a major storm. On supported networks, outgoing calls show the organization's name on the recipient's phone, and each number is verified, which makes the calls less likely to be labeled as spam and helps ensure important calls are trusted and answered. When a caller needs help from a person, the agent transfers the call directly to staff, keeping a human in the loop for sensitive or complex calls.

Calls are encrypted in transit, with TLS protecting how each call is set up and SRTP protecting the voice media streams to help keep patient and customer conversations private. Sinch delivers Elastic SIP Trunking without recording or retaining call audio. The service runs on redundant infrastructure across multiple locations, monitored 24/7 by Sinch's Network Operations Center and backed by an enterprise service-level agreement, and is built to support customers' HIPAA compliance programs. When configured, if a call goes unanswered, the AI agent can send an automated text message to the recipient.

"Bland demands the best with infrastructure performance; the stakes are too high for their customer base across key regulated industries," said Petter Bengtsson, SVP, AI Ecosystem & Partnerships at Sinch. "Sinch is proud to partner with Bland and support their continued growth and scale."

"When our agents are handling calls about someone's health, money or benefits, we need control over how those calls connect, scale and reach the right person," said Isaiah N. Granet, co-founder and CEO of Bland. "Working directly with Sinch gives us greater control over the infrastructure behind those conversations. That control is essential to delivering the reliability our enterprise customers require."

Sinch and Bland are at HLTH 2026 in Las Vegas, November 15-18 (Sinch booth #4045, Bland booth #4848).

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CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Shannon Hames

Senior Manager, PR & Corporate Communications, North America

E-mail: shannon.hames@sinch.com

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Director Corporate Communications

E-mail: sinch@brands2life.com

Mia Nordlander

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E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

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