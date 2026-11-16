Jonas Dahlberg appointed CEO of Sinch

STOCKHOLM, November 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sinch AB (publ) today announces that Jonas Dahlberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Jonas has served as acting CEO since June 8, 2026, having joined Sinch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on April 1, 2025. His appointment as CEO concludes the succession process that followed Laurinda Pang's announcement of her decision to step down on May 7, 2026.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Jonas as the new CEO of Sinch. Jonas is an accomplished CEO with experience leading large international organizations in tech-enabled services. Since joining Sinch, Jonas has demonstrated the pragmatism, sense of urgency and focus on execution that the Board believes are critical to Sinch's continued success. Having worked closely with Jonas and following a thorough evaluation of both internal and external candidates, the Board is convinced that he is the right leader for Sinch's next phase of development", said Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to lead Sinch at a pivotal moment for the tech industry. Sinch is well positioned to accelerate growth as the customer communications infrastructure for the AI economy. Together with our talented teams around the world, I look forward to continuing to deliver on our priorities: helping our customers succeed, driving innovation, and creating long-term value for our shareholders", said Jonas Dahlberg.

Prior to joining Sinch, Jonas has served as CEO of Transcom, having previously held the position of CFO. He also held several executive positions at Sweco. Prior to Sweco, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company. Jonas holds an M.Sc. in Applied Physics and a B.Sc. in Business Administration.

Jonas will continue as CFO until his successor takes office.

Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 19:50 CET on November 16, 2026 through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 1 trillion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at group.sinch.com.

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For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

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