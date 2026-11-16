London-based analytics firm GlobalData said annual global solar PV additions will decline in 2026 for the first time since 2018, after rising 17.5% to a record in 2025. It attributed the slowdown to market reforms in China, policy changes in the United States and a slowdown in Pakistan. "The 2026 dip reflects policy shifts in a few large markets rather than a weakening of solar's fundamentals, with China's move to market-based tariffs accounting for most of the decline," said Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, a power analyst at GlobalData. The company said it expects global cumulative PV capacity ...

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