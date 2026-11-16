Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners expands credit platform with launch of Credit Opportunities Fund

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners expands credit platform with launch of Credit Opportunities Fund

Building on the success of CIP's established credit strategy, the Credit Opportunities Fund aims to provide flexible capital solutions for energy infrastructure.The fund targets USD 1 billion and has made its first investment in a thermal energy storage project in Kansas, US.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 16 November 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has launched its Credit Opportunities Fund (COF), expanding its established private credit platform with a new strategy complementary to its Green Credit Fund (GCF). COF has a target size of USD 1 billion and is supported by anchor investors and a commitment from CIP, demonstrating the fund manager's conviction in the fund.

COF has completed an initial seed close and made its first investment, providing financing for a thermal energy storage and industrial decarbonisation project in Kansas, US. The 5.8 gigawatt-hour thermal battery project was announced by Antora Energy and Pratt Energy in October 2026.

COF focuses on OECD markets, targeting opportunities that require specialist skills in structuring flexible capital solutions and underwriting technical, engineering, construction, and operational risks. Its investments span sectors where CIP has an established investment strategy or in-house technical and operational expertise, broadly covering clean power and grid infrastructure, low-carbon fuels and carbon management, and the circular economy.

COF provides structured and flexible capital across the energy infrastructure value chain, while GCF primarily provides senior secured debt to renewable power and storage companies.

Both COF and GCF draw on a dedicated specialist credit investment team and CIP's technical, commercial, and structuring capabilities, sharing sourcing relationships, underwriting capabilities, and portfolio management expertise.

Reiner Boehning, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said: "Many of the businesses and projects that are part of the energy transition require financing solutions that go beyond traditional lending frameworks. By focusing on sectors where CIP has built, owned, and operated assets, we can underwrite complex risks that typically fall outside traditional lending frameworks, and support companies through every stage of the life cycle while seeking to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

The launch of COF follows the EUR 1.3 billion first close for CIP's Green Credit Fund II (GCF II) earlier this year. GCF II continues to attract strong investor interest as it progresses towards final close.

Notes to Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~43 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About CIP's credit platform

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' credit platform was established in 2022 with the launch of CI Green Credit Fund I and today comprises two complementary strategies: the Green Credit Funds and the Credit Opportunities Fund. Since inception, the platform has raised more than EUR ~3.0 billion. The platform specialises in debt investments across sustainable infrastructure and benefits from the broader CIP platform's industrial expertise.



Legal disclaimer

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Any investment involves substantial risks including complete loss of capital. There can be no assurance that CIP will be able to implement the strategy described herein or, if implemented, that it will lead to successful results. Similarly, there can be no assurance that CIP will be able to maintain the advantages discussed herein over time or outperform third parties or the financial markets generally.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, political changes, legal and regulatory requirements, interest rate fluctuations, as well as changes in markets, prospects and competition. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Some of the views expressed herein are the opinions of CIP and should not be construed as absolute statements and are subject to change without notice.

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