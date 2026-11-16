PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Cuts High-Grade Gold, Silver, and Copper at Portachuelos, with 5.68 g/t Au, 525.5 g/t Ag and 1.3% Cu over 5.7 m, Including 18.25 g/t Au, 3810.0 g/t Ag and 9.5% Cu Over 0.5 m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX"), announces results from its 2026 diamond drilling program at the Portachuelos target of the Igor Project, La Libertad, Peru. The results from drill hole PO-26-01 provide new information on gold, silver and copper mineralization in an area where several mineralized structures converge. Assay results are available for the first 231.3 m of PO-26-01, with the remaining 111.2 m pending. These will be reported when available.

Holes PO-26-03 and PO-26-04 have been completed and the core is being logged and prepared for assay. Two drill rigs are operating at Portachuelos. Drill hole PO-26-02 has been completed to a depth of 309.9 m, and assays are pending.

Drilling Highlights

Drill Hole PO-26-01 intersected a wide zone of sulfides over 29.4 m with 1.39g/t Au,111.5 g/t Ag and 0.3% Cu. This zone includes 5.7 m at 5.68 g/t Au, 525.5 g/t Ag and 1.3% Cu. Also, an interval of 2.8 m at 8.61 g/t Au, 811.9 g/t Ag and 2.1% Cu (See Figure 1: Plan View; Figure 2: Cross Section and Table 1: Mineralization Intercepts).

Table 1: Mineralization Intercepts

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Average Grades Press Release Breccia / Vein Total, depth (m) Orientation & Dip Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) PO-26-01 122.60 152.00 29.40 1.39 111.5 0.3 Current Bx2 system (sulfides) 342.50 331 / -43 Included 144.80 150.50 5.70 5.68 525.5 1.3 Current Included 146.70 149.50 2.80 8.61 811.9 2.1 Current Included 147.30 148.10 0.80 9.83 82.4 0.2 Current Included 148.10 148.60 0.50 8.46 466.0 1.5 Current Included 149.00 149.50 0.50 18.25 3810 9.5 Current PO-26-01 - - - - - - Pending -

* True thickness of the mineralization is unknown at this stage of exploration.

The main mineralised intersection in PO-26-01 is about 30 m South of the same zone in CA-18-94 (which had over 6.0 m of sulfide mineralization at 5.77 g/t Au, 443.8 g/t Ag and 0.67% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 1.0 m at 9.87 g/t Au, 904.0 g/t Ag and 1.08% Cu. This shows the continuity of the orebody and similarity in grade and width.

Figure 1: Plan View, location of Drill hole PO-26-01 and CA-18-94

Figure 2: Cross Section

Drill hole PO-26-01 confirms the continuity of the mineralization in CA-18-94. Importantly, it shows that the Ag y Cu values are probably hypogene (only sulfides), not due to supergene enrichment.

The mineralized zones cut in CA-18-94 and PO-26-01 comprise veins and hydrothermal breccias with sedimentary and dacite clasts. Alteration is quartz-sericite, and mineralization comprises sulfides such as pyrite, tetrahedrite, acanthite and chalcopyrite, as well as Ag-sulfosalts.

The Portachuelos area includes the intersection of several mineralised structures. These include: 1) the southern extension of Callanquitas West (and parallel structures); 2) the southwestern extension of the Domo structures (a set of veins and breccias); and 3) the western extension of the Portachuelos structures (called Bertha, Bx1, and Bx2).

Ernest Mast, President and CEO commented: "The result from PO-26-01 is a very promising start to exploration at Portachuelos; gold, silver, and copper levels were higher than those from 2018 drilling. We are excited about the results from the upcoming drill holes in 2026 and 2027. The planned drilling will make it possible to discern the mineralized systems in this area of ??the Igor project and determine resource estimate".

Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols: PPX geologists collect diamond drill core samples of HQ3 (61.1 mm) diameter at the start of the drill holes to depths of 200 m to 450 m and, when drilling becomes more difficult, switch to NQ3 (45mm). Geologists mark the core for sampling after geological and geotechnical logging. Samples are collected based on geological/hydrothermal alteration contacts or at regular intervals in more homogenous rock. The core is sawn in half and one half sent to the laboratory for assay. The second half is retained for future review and reference. Samples are sealed, labeled and stored in a secure area before shipment to ALS Peru in Lima. There the entire sample is crushed to pass a No. -10 mesh (2 mm), then homogenized and split. Subsequently a 250 gm fraction is pulverized to 95% passing a No. -140-mesh (0.106 mm) screen, and a 100 gm portion is taken for analysis. Gold analysis is performed using fire assay and atomic adsorption/gravimetry, and silver by ICP-MS, multiacid digestion. Blanks, standards and duplicate are inserted approximately every 5 samples. Duplicate fire assay tests are done for every 30th sample and sent to a second laboratory for reanalysis.

Warren Pratt, C. Geol., independent Advisor to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

On behalf of the Board Members

Ernest Mast

President and CEO

PPX Mining Corp.

82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1, Canada

Telephone: 416-361-0737

Website: www.ppxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is focused on disciplined growth, responsible development, and long-term value creation for shareholders and local stakeholders.

Warning Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain disclosures in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that it believes are reasonable. However, forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with relevant securities commissions, and may include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and delays in obtaining or failing to obtain regulatory approvals or financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-cuts-high-grade-gold-silver-and-copper-at-portachuelos-with-5.68-g%2ft-au-525-1251704