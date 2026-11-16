Patrick Edwards named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as longtime CFO Ernie Shore prepares to retire after 33 years

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Rack Room Shoes, a leading footwear retailer, announced a significant leadership transition today, as Patrick Edwards, CPA, joins the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ernie Shore, who will retire following 33 years of service to the company.

Patrick Edwards brings more than 30 years of financial and accounting experience spanning mergers and acquisitions, retail, treasury, enterprise risk management, investor relations, and financial transformation. Most recently, Edwards held senior leadership positions with Shoe Station Group, formerly Shoe Carnival, including Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.

Earlier in his career, Patrick Edwards spent nearly two decades with Vectren Corporation and CenterPoint Energy, serving in leadership positions across accounting, treasury, enterprise risk management and corporate audit. He began his career in public accounting, including experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ernie Shore joined Rack Room Shoes in 1993 as Controller and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in May 2001. During his tenure, he played an instrumental role in the company's growth and evolution. Under his financial leadership, he championed multiple business acquisitions, helped advance tax-planning strategies, and supported the launches of the company's shop-in-shop initiative, and eCommerce platform.

"Ernie's leadership and partnership have been invaluable to Rack Room Shoes, and we are incredibly grateful for his contributions to our company, our culture and our people over the past 33 years," said Mike Edwards, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. "As we look ahead, Patrick brings extensive financial leadership experience and a strong track record of helping organizations navigate growth and change. We are excited to welcome him to Rack Room Shoes and confident his expertise will help position the company for continued success."

To ensure continuity, Ernie Shore will remain with Rack Room Shoes through late spring 2027, working closely with Patrick Edwards and the company's leadership team throughout the transition.





Patrick Edwards, CPA

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About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rack-room-shoes

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324164