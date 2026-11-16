Convergence Family Office Salon Announces 2027 Annual Gathering in Utah and Expansion to Dallas, Orange County and Kansas City

After a 2026 gathering that brought together nearly 80 family offices representing approximately $300 billion in assets, Convergence returns to Utah August 31-September 2, 2027, and launches new regional Salon events

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Convergence Family Office Salon today announced that its next annual Convergence gathering will take place August 31-September 2, 2027, in Utah. The organization will also expand its format to new regional Salon events in Dallas, Texas; Orange County, California; and Kansas City.

The announcement follows the 2026 Convergence Family Office Salon, held October 5-7 in Park City. It drew family office principals and senior decision-makers from across the globe, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Korea, India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi.

"The response to this year's gathering told us two things: people want to come back, and they want this kind of conversation closer to home," said Richard Swart, PhD, Producer of Convergence Family Office Salon. "Returning to Utah in 2027 builds on what we started in Park City, and the new Salons in Dallas, Orange County and Kansas City will bring the same private, candid format to more family office communities."

A Look Back at Convergence 2026

The 2026 gathering brought together nearly 80 family offices representing approximately $300 billion in assets, alongside researchers, business leaders, advisers and professional athletes. Over three days, participants took part in private discussions and research presentations on the conditions shaping family capital today.

Robert (Bobby) A. Stover Jr., Executive Director of the Family Office Initiative at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, presented third-party research on the industry's current priorities:

65% of family offices prioritize AI, while venture allocations average just 3.3% of portfolios.

64% cite geopolitical risk as their top concern.

60% plan changes to their asset allocation.

Only 35% have a defined succession plan.

Programming also addressed the personal side of family wealth, including a session on parenting and generational transition and a professional athlete panel on resilience and identity after elite competition. Several participants told organizers the atmosphere allowed for unusually candid conversation.

"The feedback that meant the most to me was hearing that people felt comfortable being themselves," Swart said. "There were serious conversations about capital and global events, but people were also talking openly about their families, their experiences and the things they are working through."

Convergence's small-group format gives sponsors and commercial partners direct access to family office decision-makers. Participants reported hiring decisions, consulting engagements, board opportunities and investment discussions in the days following the event. The 2026 gathering was supported by co-hosts Dirk Bak, Douglas Swift, Valen Lindner, Jeremiah Baker, Bronson Kaufusi, Jeremy Roseberry and Amanda Stever, alongside sponsors including American Policy Ventures, Day Pitney, Peakstone Advisors, Christie's International Real Estate, and the Ascendant Group , which continues to serve as a public relations partner.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The 2027 annual gathering will continue the format that defined this year's event: research-driven sessions, private peer discussion and programming that addresses both the financial and the family dimensions of wealth. The new regional Salons in Dallas, Orange County and Kansas City will offer family offices in those markets smaller, locally focused gatherings throughout the year. Dates for the regional events will be announced in the coming months.

To preserve the privacy of participating families, Convergence does not publicly distribute its attendee list.

For partnership, sponsorship and registration inquiries, visit convergencefosalon.com .

About Convergence Family Office Salon

Convergence Family Office Salon is a curated gathering of family office principals, senior decision-makers, researchers and selected leaders from the broader family office ecosystem. Its programs examine the financial, operational and generational questions facing family capital while providing space for private peer discussions and long-term relationship development.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janie Mackenzie

Ascendant Group

janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

SOURCE: Convergence Family Office

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/convergence-family-office-salon-announces-2027-annual-gathering-1251865