A number of companies in the United States are vying to leverage capital, experience, and new technology ahead of a wave of end-of-life solar panels expected in the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the annual volume of end-of-life crystalline silicon modules in the US is expected to hit 87,000 metric tons (MT) by 2030 and skyrocket to 820,000 MT by 2050. With that volume comes economic opportunity. In 2023, analysts at Rystad Energy estimated the global value of recycled solar materials would hit $2.7 billion in 2030, rising to $80 billion by 2050. Assuming a 15-year ...

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