EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Small-Cap Companies Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, November 18-19



16.11.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Two Days of Presentations Spanning Fusion Energy, Helium, Stem Cells and Digital Assets Investors Can Ask Questions and Request Meetings With Management NEW YORK, NY - November 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place online on Wednesday, November 18, and Thursday, November 19, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital brings the conference and every presenting company to 1,200+ news, broadcast and trade outlets with a 330 million+ monthly audience, and a community of 1.7 million+ investors and market participants. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-nov-18th-19th-small-cap-growth-virtual-conference-b2i-featured-conference Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/150869/november-18th-19th-small-cap-growth-virtual-conference Each company presents live for 30 minutes with audience Q&A. Presenting companies are taking meeting requests from registered investors on their conference pages. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "CEOs often ask me how I decide where to invest. I tell them I invest in you. With Virtual Investor Conferences, you can hear them speak and request a one-on-one meeting with the ones that interest you. That's my approach. Get a qualitative feel before you make a quantitative decision. With a small cap, you're investing in the leadership," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of November 16, 2026 (subject to change): Wednesday, November 18 10:00 AM ET: MetaOptics Ltd.

10:30 AM ET: First Phosphate Corp.

11:00 AM ET: T Stamp Inc.

11:30 AM ET: Hypercharge Networks Corp.

12:00 PM ET: Sulnox Group Plc

12:30 PM ET: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

1:00 PM ET: Elevate Service Group Inc.

1:30 PM ET: PHX Energy Services Corp. Thursday, November 19 9:00 AM ET: Sol Strategies, Inc.

9:30 AM ET: Hawkeye Digital, Inc.

10:00 AM ET: JOST Werke SE

10:30 AM ET: Data Communications Management Corp.

11:00 AM ET: Betolar OYJ

11:30 AM ET: AXP Energy Ltd.

12:00 PM ET: Hemostemix Inc.

12:30 PM ET: Good Purpose Investments Inc.

1:00 PM ET: Base Carbon Inc.

1:30 PM ET: Renforth Resources, Inc.

2:00 PM ET: General Fusion Group Ltd.

2:30 PM ET: Helium Evolution Inc.

3:00 PM ET: Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.

3:30 PM ET: INEO Tech Corp.

4:00 PM ET: Conavi Medical Corp. About the presenting companies: MetaOptics Ltd. is a Singapore-based semiconductor optics company developing glass-based metalens solutions with AI-driven image processing. First Phosphate Corp. is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company building a mine-to-market supply chain in North America for the phosphate used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. T Stamp Inc. does business as Trust Stamp and provides AI-powered identity services used in banking, healthcare, government and other sectors. Hypercharge Networks Corp. provides electric vehicle charging hardware, software and services for residential and commercial buildings and fleet operations. Sulnox Group Plc is a greentech company developing patented treatments that make fossil fuels and biofuels cleaner and more efficient. NexTech3D.AI Corp. is a technology company focused on AI-powered solutions for the events industry. Elevate Service Group Inc. is a facilities management and commercial services company. PHX Energy Services Corp. is an oil and natural gas services company that provides horizontal and directional drilling services through its subsidiaries. Sol Strategies, Inc. is a Toronto-based digital asset infrastructure company that operates staking infrastructure and privacy technology on public networks. Hawkeye Digital, Inc. is a private equity and merchant banking platform that invests in and advises businesses in the digital economy, with an initial focus on the digital asset industry. JOST Werke SE makes safety-critical systems for commercial vehicles, including fifth-wheel couplings, landing gear and hydraulic systems. Data Communications Management Corp. is a Canadian provider of print and digital solutions for marketing communications and operations workflows. Betolar OYJ is a Finnish materials technology company that recovers metals from industrial waste and turns industrial byproducts into cement-free, low-carbon materials for the mining, metals and construction industries. AXP Energy Ltd. is developing oil and gas leases in Oklahoma. Hemostemix Inc. is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company founded in 2003. Good Purpose Investments Inc. acquires and develops sustainability-focused businesses, starting with Waste2Wear, a provider of circular textile and product solutions. Base Carbon Inc. provides capital and development expertise to carbon removal and reduction projects in the global carbon markets. Renforth Resources, Inc., a B2i Digital Featured Company, is focused on its Victoria deposit near Malartic, Quebec, which holds nickel along with cobalt, platinum, palladium, zinc, copper, silver and gold. General Fusion Group Ltd. is developing Magnetized Target Fusion technology with the goal of commercial fusion energy. Helium Evolution Inc. is a Canadian helium exploration company with land under permit in southern Saskatchewan. Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. develops technology for disposing of nuclear waste in deep boreholes. INEO Tech Corp. combines anti-theft sensors, digital display screens and software in one front-of-store system for retailers. Conavi Medical Corp. designs, makes and markets imaging technologies that guide common minimally invasive heart procedures. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network (https://b2idigital.com/media-network) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 88,000 capital market participants on its email lists, and a rolodex of 260,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Public companies can share their news with investors through the B2i Digital Media Network: https://b2idigital.com/media-network Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital/

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Renforth Resources, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News