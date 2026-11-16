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MA

WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker: R9W
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 09:55
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
16.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
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MACOMPTA.FR - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2027

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2027

Lagord, November 16, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its financial calendar 2027.

January 15, 2027Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
February 26, 2027Half-year results for fiscal year 2026/2027
April 15, 2027Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
July 15, 2027Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
September 22, 2027Annual results for fiscal year 2026/2027
October 15, 2027Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027/2028




The financial calendar is available on MACOMPTA.FR's investor website: https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/financial-calendar/




About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
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