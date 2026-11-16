MACOMPTA.FR - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2027

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2027
Lagord, November 16, 2026
MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its financial calendar 2027.
|January 15, 2027
|Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
|February 26, 2027
|Half-year results for fiscal year 2026/2027
|April 15, 2027
|Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
|July 15, 2027
|Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027
|September 22, 2027
|Annual results for fiscal year 2026/2027
|October 15, 2027
|Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027/2028
The financial calendar is available on MACOMPTA.FR's investor website: https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/financial-calendar/
About MACOMPTA.FR
MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.
More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/
Contact
MACOMPTA.FR
investisseurs@macompta.fr
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