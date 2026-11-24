Number of outstanding shares and voting rights

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers



Date

Number of outstanding shares

Total theoretical voting rights

Total number of voting rights exercisable [1]

October 31, 2026

3,019,450

5,451,509

5,448,224

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

[1] The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated based on the total theoretical voting rights minus treasury shares held by the Company.

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