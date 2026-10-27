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MA

WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 09:55
5,450 Euro
-6,84 % -0,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
27.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MACOMPTA.FR - Number of outstanding shares and voting rights

Number of outstanding shares and voting rights

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers


Date
Number of outstanding shares
Total theoretical voting rights
Total number of voting rights exercisable [1]

September 30, 2026
3,019,450
5,472,511
5,464,487

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

[1] The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated based on the total theoretical voting rights minus treasury shares held by the Company.

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