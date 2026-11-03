MACOMPTA.FR: 2026 DIVIDEND PAYMENT SCHEDULE

Lagord, November 3, 2026

2026 DIVIDEND PAYMENT SCHEDULE

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), announces the dividend payment schedule for the 2025/2026 financial year: the ex-dividend date for the €0.12 per share dividend will be December 7, 2026, and the payment date will be December 9, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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