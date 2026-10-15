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MA

WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 15:25
5,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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MACOMPTA.FR - Q1 26/27 Revenue: +34%

Q1 26/27 Revenue: +34%

Lagord, October 15, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027 (July 1, 2026 - September 30, 2026).

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027, MACOMPTA.FR generated revenue of €1,387.4K, representing growth of 34% compared with the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

1st Quarter Revenue

Fiscal Year
26/27
25/26

Revenue (K€)
1,387.4
1,035.4

Growth
+34 %


MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Revenue generated from the Businesses and Associations market ("DIREDA") amounted to €1,147.8K in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027, representing growth of 29.8%.
  • Revenue generated from the Accounting firms and other accounting and payroll professionals market ("DECOF") amounted to €239.6K, representing growth of 58.3%.


ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE (ARR)

For the first time, MACOMPTA.FR is disclosing its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a key performance indicator widely used in the SaaS software industry.

ARR measures the annualized value of the Company's active subscription portfolio at a given date. This indicator is particularly relevant for monitoring MACOMPTA.FR's commercial momentum, as its business model is exclusively subscription-based.

ARR is calculated by multiplying the number of active subscriptions on the last day of the period by the applicable price of each subscribed plan.


€K
Q1 26/27
Q1 25/26
Change

DIREDA ARR
5,275.6
3,917.1
+34.7 %

DECOF ARR
1,044.8
699.4
+49.4 %

Total ARR
6,320.4
4,616.5
+36.9 %


As of September 30, 2026, total ARR stood at €6,320.4K, compared with €4,616.5K one year earlier, representing growth of 36.9%. This increase reflects the continued expansion of the Company's recurring subscription portfolio.

OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026/2027

The growth achieved during the first quarter reinforces MACOMPTA.FR's growth trajectory. Accordingly, the Company confirms for fiscal year 2026/2027:

  • a revenue growth target of between 28% and 35%; and
  • an EBITDA margin target of between 25% and 30% of revenue (including capitalized R&D reduced to 10% of revenue)

Next publication: Q2 2026/2027 revenue on January 15, 2027.

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

For more information: https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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