Ipsos announced that it filed a complaint on Wednesday, 11 November regarding a breach on one of its internal information systems

Paris, 16 November 2026 - Ipsos has identified a cybersecurity incident affecting one internal information system and has filed a complaint with the relevant authorities.

Upon discovery, we promptly activated our incident response procedures, took steps to contain the incident, and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to support our investigation.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the nature and scope of the incident. We have reported the matter to the relevant authorities.

This incident had no impact on our operations or our ability to deliver for our clients.

We take protection of the information entrusted to us very seriously. Should the investigation establish that information relating to clients, projects or business partners has been affected, we will contact those concerned directly.

As the investigation is ongoing, we are not in a position to comment further at this stage.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

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