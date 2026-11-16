Sebring Design Build Wins Best Universal Design in the 2026 KBB Awards for a Franklin Primary Bath

Kitchen & Bath Business magazine honors founder Bryan Sebring and lead designer Victoria Lauer for a Franklin Tennessee primary bathroom reconfigured for accessibility while preserving its timeless character.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Sebring Design Build, a luxury design-build remodeling firm serving Franklin, Brentwood, and Williamson County, Tennessee, has won Best Universal Design in the 2026 KBB Awards. The awards are presented by Kitchen & Bath Business, the official publication of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The project winners, announced September 30, 2026, credit founder Bryan Sebring and lead designer Victoria Lauer.

The winning project is a primary bathroom in Franklin's Willowsprings neighborhood, fully reconfigured to improve flow and accessibility and finished to preserve the room's timeless character. Removing the enclosed water closet created a more open layout, and a second vanity with seated access was built alongside the primary vanity. The curbless shower was expanded and fitted with a handheld shower on an adjustable slide bar, so it works comfortably whether seated or standing. A textured mosaic floor provides traction, while 36-inch walkways and a 5-foot turning radius support ease of movement throughout the room.

The accessibility features were designed as part of the room's elegance, not added to it. Walnut cabinetry from Custom Wood Products anchors both vanities, topped with Mikado Calacatta Gold quartz that continues onto the shower bench. Brizo faucets and shower fittings in polished nickel, a Kohler sink, Atlas Homewares cabinet hardware, and Daltile in the shower and on the floor complete the palette, with white wall paneling, a chandelier, and a freestanding soaking tub behind a frameless glass partition setting the room's classic tone.

"Universal design is at its best when you don't notice it," said Bryan Sebring, founder and president of Sebring Design Build. "This bathroom works beautifully for our client today and will keep working for them for years to come, and it still feels like the most elegant room in the house."

"Every accessible detail had to earn its place in the design," said Victoria Lauer, lead designer at Sebring Design Build. "The seated vanity, the curbless shower, and the wider walkways were planned right alongside the walnut, the Calacatta quartz, and the polished nickel, so the room feels calm and cohesive rather than clinical."

The award reflects a broader shift Sebring sees among Williamson County homeowners, many of whom are choosing to invest in the homes and neighborhoods they love rather than move. Thoughtful universal design lets a primary suite serve a family comfortably through every stage of life, without giving up the beauty that made the home feel right in the first place.

The KBB honor joins Sebring Design Build's Gold in the Universal Design category of the Master Design Awards, presented by Qualified Remodeler magazine, and a Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence. It follows recent national press features in Newsweek, USA Today, and Woman's World, all highlighted on the firm's Awards and Recognition page.

About, contact, and links

About Sebring Design Build: Sebring Design Build is a luxury design-build remodeling firm serving Franklin, Brentwood, Leiper's Fork, College Grove, Thompson's Station, and Williamson County, Tennessee. Led by founder Bryan Sebring, who brings more than 25 years of remodeling experience, the firm keeps design and construction under one roof and guides homeowners through kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home interior remodels with one accountable team from first conversation to completion. Sebring Design Build has earned more than 250 reviews across Google and Houzz and recognition including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 Honoree in the Champions of Adaptability category, and Best of Houzz for Design and Service.

Media Contact: Bryan Sebring, Sebring Design Build, (615) 716-2080, bryan@sebringdesignbuild.com, sebringdesignbuild.com

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Relevant Links: KBB Awards: https://kbbonline.com/trends-inspirations/kbb-announces-2026-awards-project-winners/171193/ | Award-winning bath: https://sebringdesignbuild.com/projects/willowsprings-franklin-primary-bath-remodel-elegant-classic | Awards & Recognition: https://sebringdesignbuild.com/awards-and-recognition

SOURCE: Sebring Design Build

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sebring-design-build-wins-best-universal-design-in-the-2026-kbb-awards-1251715