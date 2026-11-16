Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (formerly, Meed Growth Corp.) (the "Corporation", and following completion of the Transaction (as defined herein), the "Resulting Issuer") announces that, further to its press releases dated May 28, 2026, October 6, 2026, October 13, 2026, and November 3, 2026, it has completed its previously announced business combination (the "Transaction") with Athos Metals Holdco Corp. (formerly, Athos Metals Corp.), a private British Columbia company ("Athos", and following completion of the Amalgamation (as defined herein), "Amalco"), by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Transaction constitutes the Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") ("Policy 2.4")) of the Corporation. With the completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer carries on the business of Athos.

Closing of the Transaction

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the merger agreement dated May 28, 2026, as amended (the "Merger Agreement"), between the Corporation and Athos. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Athos and 1611176 B.C. Ltd. ("AcquisitionCo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Amalgamation") to form Amalco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer.

Pursuant to the Amalgamation, each holder of common shares of Athos (each, an "Athos Share") received one (1) post-Consolidation (as defined herein) common share of the Resulting Issuer (a "Resulting Issuer Share") for each one (1) Athos Share held. In aggregate, 87,813,780 Athos Shares were exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares. This total includes:

9,629,114 Athos Shares issued to VR Resources Ltd. (" VR ") immediately prior to the Amalgamation pursuant to the acquisition agreement dated February 25, 2026, as amended, between Athos and VR (the " Acquisition Agreement "); and

15,418,333 Athos Shares issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts (each as defined herein).

The Athos Shares issued to VR, and the Resulting Issuer Shares issued in exchange therefor, represent approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares on a non-diluted basis. Such Resulting Issuer Shares issued to VR are subject to contractual resale restrictions under the Acquisition Agreement, with 25% released on the closing date of the Acquisition Agreement and a further 25% released on each of December 31, 2026, June 30, 2027, and December 31, 2027.

The following securities were exchanged on a one-for-one basis on substantially the same terms:

the 3,450,000 outstanding stock options of Athos, for an equal number of stock options of the Resulting Issuer (the " Resulting Issuer Options "); and

the 312,666 finder's warrants of Athos (the "Athos Finder's Warrants"), for an equal number of share purchase warrants of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Warrants").

The Resulting Issuer expects to issue 1,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "LDMLFN Warrants") to Nezaadiikaang Economic Development L.P., an entity owned or controlled by Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation ("LDMLFN"), following the closing of the Transaction. As of the date hereof, the LDMLFN Warrants have not been issued, and they may not be issued until after the Resulting Issuer Shares are listed on the TSXV. Of the LDMLFN Warrants, 250,000 will vest on the later of the date the Resulting Issuer Shares are first listed on the TSXV and the date of issuance, and 750,000 will vest on the date the Resulting Issuer (or Amalco) and LDMLFN enter into a cooperation agreement. Upon issuance, the LDMLFN Warrants will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Conversion of Subscription Receipts

The escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") applicable to the subscription receipts issued by Athos pursuant to its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") were satisfied immediately prior to the Amalgamation. The Escrow Release Conditions included the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction. As a result, the following converted without additional consideration or further action by the holders:

8,545,000 subscription receipts of Athos (the " Subscription Receipts ") converted into 8,545,000 Athos Shares; and

6,873,333 flow-through subscription receipts of Athos (the "FT Subscription Receipts", and together with the Subscription Receipts, the "Athos Subscription Receipts") converted into 6,873,333 Athos Shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Athos Shares").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Athos Shares issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts were exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer. The FT Athos Shares were exchanged for flow-through common shares of the Resulting Issuer.

The escrowed proceeds of the Private Placement, being aggregate gross proceeds of $1,679,300.04, have been released from escrow to the Resulting Issuer, less the expenses of the escrow agent. In connection with the Private Placement, Athos paid finder's fees of $35,947.51 in cash and issued the 312,666 Athos Finder's Warrants, which were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Warrants pursuant to the Transaction. The finder's fees were paid to the following finders, each of whom is at arm's length to the Corporation and Athos: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Financial Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited. Each such Resulting Issuer Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance of the applicable Athos Finder's Warrants.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Subscription Receipts will be used to advance exploration on the Resulting Issuer's mineral properties. The Resulting Issuer will incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (each as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) in an amount equal to the aggregate issue price of the FT Subscription Receipts and will renounce such expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The proceeds from the Subscription Receipts will be used to advance exploration on the Resulting Issuer's mineral properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes. For additional information regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, please refer to the Filing Statement (as defined herein).

Consolidation and Name Change

Prior to the Amalgamation, the Corporation completed a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Meed Shares"). The Consolidation was on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Meed Share for every 1.428571429 pre-Consolidation Meed Shares. No fractional shares were issued, and any fractional entitlement of a holder was rounded down to the nearest whole number of post-Consolidation Meed Shares. As a result, immediately following the Consolidation, there were 9,449,994 post-Consolidation Meed Shares issued and outstanding. The 1,350,000 outstanding replacement stock options of the Corporation were adjusted on the same basis into 945,000 Resulting Issuer Options.

In connection with the Transaction, the Corporation changed its name from "Meed Growth Corp." to "Athos Metals Corp.". Pursuant to the articles of the Corporation, shareholder approval was not required for the Consolidation or the name change.

Capitalization of the Resulting Issuer

Following completion of the Transaction, there are 97,263,774 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis. In addition, there are 4,395,000 Resulting Issuer Options and 312,666 Resulting Issuer Warrants (issued in exchange for Athos Finder's Warrants) outstanding. The Resulting Issuer further expects to issue 1,000,000 LDMLFN Warrants as disclosed above.

Listing on the TSXV

The TSXV is expected to issue its final bulletin in respect of the Transaction (the "Final Exchange Bulletin") on or about November 16, 2026. Subject to that bulletin, the Resulting Issuer Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ATHO" on or about November 18, 2026. The Resulting Issuer will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer. Trading in the common shares of the Corporation is presently halted and will remain halted until the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin.

Trading Symbol: ATHO

New CUSIP: 047545108

New ISIN: CA0475451088

Board of Directors and Management

Effective upon closing of the Transaction, each director and officer of the Corporation resigned. The board of directors of the Resulting Issuer is now comprised of Alex Bayer, Michael Leskovec, Michael Gunning and Matthew Filgate. The officers of the Resulting Issuer are:

Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer;

Regina Lara Yunes, Chief Financial Officer; and

Sara Knappe, Corporate Secretary.

For information regarding the Resulting Issuer directors and officers, please refer to the Filing Statement (as defined below).

Certain directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer subscribed for Athos Subscription Receipts as part of the Private Placement. As a result, the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer, as a group, own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 7,070,001 Resulting Issuer Shares immediately following the completion of the Transaction. The shareholding of the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer, as a group, represents approximately 7.27% of all of the issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares on a non-diluted basis calculated based on 97,263,774 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding on the completion of the Transaction.

Michael Leskovec - Director

Michael Leskovec, CPA, CA, is a capital markets executive with over 20 years of experience financing and building high-growth companies across mining, exploration and other regulated, capital-intensive sectors. Since May 2020, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Juno International Corporation (TSXV: JUN.A) (formerly Northfield Capital Corporation), a diversified investment holding company, and was instrumental in establishing Juno Corp., a private mineral exploration company focused on the Ring of Fire. Mr. Leskovec is a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (CSE: RSG) and previously served as a director of Rhyolite Resources Ltd. and Millennial Precious Metals Corp., and as Chief Financial Officer of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (now STLLR Gold Inc.). He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds an Honours Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University.

Matthew Filgate - Director

Matthew Filgate, B.Sc. (Geology), has extensive experience in all phases of mineral exploration as a senior geologist, having worked in British Columbia, Ontario and Argentina. He was instrumental in rediscovering the Barkerville Gold Camp, which resulted in the discovery of more than 4 million ounces of gold. Mr. Filgate served as Vice President of Corporate and Strategic Development of Talisker Resources Ltd. from July 2021 to September 2024, having previously held the role of Regional Project Geologist at Talisker, and prior to that worked as a Geologist with Barkerville Gold Mines. He is currently CEO and President of GreenLight Metals. Mr. Filgate received his B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Victoria.

Sara Knappe - Corporate Secretary

Sara Knappe has over 25 years of public company management experience, including as a Senior Securities Paralegal with various international law firms in Vancouver and with several back office management groups. Through her wholly-owned consulting company, Snap Consulting Ltd., she acts as a fractional Corporate Secretary to several publicly listed companies, including the Cronin Capital group of companies and Temas Resources Corp., and formerly served as Corporate Secretary of Silver Elephant Mining Corp., CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp., Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. and LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. Ms. Knappe has been Corporate Secretary of Athos since February 2026 and holds an Associate of Arts Degree in General Studies from Kwantlen University.

Escrow and Resale Restrictions

Pursuant to Policy 5.4 - Capital Structure, Escrow and Resale Restrictions of the TSXV ("Policy 5.4"), an aggregate of 13,333,334 Resulting Issuer Shares and 2,800,000 Resulting Issuer Options held by Principals (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Resulting Issuer and certain others are subject to escrow pursuant to an escrow agreement dated November 13, 2026, among the Resulting Issuer, Endeavor Trust Corporation, as escrow agent, and such securityholders. Such securities will be released as to 10% on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin and 15% every six months thereafter. Furthermore, an aggregate of 1,066,667 Resulting Issuer Shares issued to directors, officers and other Principals of the Resulting Issuer will be subject to the Exchange Hold Period (as defined in the policies of the TSXV).

An aggregate of 5,949,995 Resulting Issuer Shares and 945,000 Resulting Issuer Options remain subject to the escrow agreement dated as of May 27, 2021, among the Corporation, Computershare Investor Services Inc. and certain securityholders of the Corporation, entered into in accordance with Policy 2.4. Such securities will be released as to 25% on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin and 25% every six months thereafter.

A further 49,432,999 Resulting Issuer Shares are subject to TSXV seed share resale restrictions under Policy 5.4. These shares will be released as to 20% on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin and 20% every three months thereafter.

Other Disclosure

The Transaction was not a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4). No Non-Arm's Length Party to the Corporation had any direct or indirect beneficial interest in Athos, VR or the Significant Assets, was an Insider of Athos, or had any relationship with the Non-Arm's Length Parties to the Transaction, and the Transaction was not subject to approval by the shareholders of the Corporation. Accordingly, section 11.2(e) of Policy 2.4 is not applicable.

No deposit, advance or loan was made by the Corporation to Athos or VR in connection with the Transaction. Accordingly, section 11.2(i) of Policy 2.4 is not applicable.

Additional Information

For further information, please refer to the filing statement of the Corporation dated October 30, 2026 (the "Filing Statement") posted to the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Please also refer to the press releases of the Corporation dated May 28, 2026, October 6, 2026, October 13, 2026, and November 3, 2026, and the press release of Athos dated June 30, 2026.

About Athos Metals Corp.

Athos Metals Corp. (formerly, Meed Growth Corp.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,645-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario. For more information, please visit www.athosmetals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or unless an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer should be considered highly speculative. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Resulting Issuer with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. In this press release, it includes information regarding: the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin and the timing thereof; the timing for the commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV under the symbol "ATHO" and the listing of the Resulting Issuer as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the incurrence of "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", and the renunciation of such expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026; the issuance and vesting of the LDMLFN Warrants and the entering into of a cooperation agreement with LDMLFN; the release of securities from escrow and resale restrictions; and the ability of the Resulting Issuer to carry out its exploration activities, including on the Empire District Project.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts. It reflects the expectations of management, and estimates or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Resulting Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Resulting Issuer.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain material assumptions, including that: the TSXV will issue the Final Exchange Bulletin on the anticipated timeline; the Resulting Issuer Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on or about the anticipated date; the Resulting Issuer will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as currently anticipated; the Resulting Issuer will incur sufficient eligible expenditures that qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" within the required time periods; there will be no material adverse changes in applicable tax laws; the Resulting Issuer will issue the LDMLFN Warrants and the Resulting Issuer (or Amalco) and LDMLFN will enter into a cooperation agreement on acceptable terms; securities will be released from escrow and resale restrictions in accordance with their terms; and the Resulting Issuer will be able to obtain the personnel, equipment, financing, permits and approvals required to carry out its exploration activities as planned.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV and any delay in the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin or the commencement of trading; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws, including tax laws; the ability of the Resulting Issuer to incur qualifying expenditures, and the risk that such expenditures do not qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" or "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures"; changes in the anticipated use of proceeds; the risk that the LDMLFN Warrants are not issued or that a cooperation agreement with LDMLFN is not entered into on the anticipated terms or at all; any change to the escrow release schedules required by the TSXV; the ability of the Resulting Issuer to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the speculative nature of exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results; the ability of the Resulting Issuer to carry out its exploration activities as currently contemplated; and compliance with extensive government regulation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Resulting Issuer does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

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