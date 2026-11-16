Loftware, Inc.: Loftware to Acquire Seagull Software, Uniting Product Identification Solutions to Serve Businesses Across the Supply Chain

Loftware to Acquire Seagull Software, Uniting Product Identification Solutions to Serve Businesses Across the Supply Chain

Combination gives customers complete coverage from product label design and artwork through track-and-trace capabilities

News summary:

Loftware's acquisition of Seagull Software brings together complementary solutions that help organizations meet today's product identification needs while providing a clear path to future growth, scale, and digital transformation.





The combined portfolio will help organizations simplify product identification, improve traceability, and gain greater visibility across global supply chains while maintaining continuity in existing operations.





By combining Loftware's enterprise platform with Seagull Software's global reach and trusted labeling technology, customers will benefit from expanded innovation, stronger compliance capabilities, and enhanced supply chain collaboration amongst trading partners.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the world's largest enterprise labeling and artwork management provider, today announced it has agreed to acquire Seagull Software, developer of BarTender, a globally trusted enterprise labeling and supply chain traceability platform used by more than 250,000 organizations. The transaction brings together two of the industry's most recognized product identification and labeling brands, providing a complete solution for companies looking to get product identification right across their entire supply chain.

"Loftware and Seagull are two independently strong organizations. Together, we can accelerate innovation in product identification and traceability to meet evolving customer requirements," said Jim Bureau, President and CEO of Loftware. "Our focus is to ensure compliance, deliver supply chain traceability, and transform supply chain collaboration amongst trading partners, which starts with our collective marquee customer base."

"For four decades, more than 250,000 organizations have trusted BarTender to power their labeling operations," said Jeff Hart, CEO of Seagull Software. "Bringing together that proven foundation and global reach with Loftware's enterprise expertise will deliver a more complete solution - eliminating the trade-offs customers have long faced. Together we will accelerate innovation to meet our customers evolving compliance, collaboration, labeling, and traceability needs."

Loftware brings a robust enterprise-grade platform for complex product identification challenges, including multi-site and high-count SKU management, supplier integration, and code resolver capabilities for post-sale marketing. With its BarTender technology, Seagull brings a significant installed base across multiple industries, plus RFID track-and-trace solutions. Together the companies deliver a more complete portfolio of solutions that enable supply chain collaboration, including product identification, label design, artwork management, global traceability and product intelligence, with automated workflows and enterprise reporting.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

About Seagull Software/BarTender

Seagull Software is a leading provider of supply chain traceability and enterprise labeling software for designing, printing, and automating the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags. Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust Seagull's BarTender solutions to create, manage, print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Media contact for Loftware: Laura Hindley, Principal Manager, PR & Content, lhindley@loftware.com

Media contact for Seagull Software/BarTender: Jim Donaldson, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications, jdonaldson@seagullsoftware.com

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