Trans Astronautica Corporation: TransAstra Successfully Tests 10-Meter Capture Bag Designed to Capture Asteroids and Space Debris

Full-scale inflation, structural validation, and closure tests bring TransAstra's asteroid and debris capture technology a step closer to flight

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / TransAstra Corporation has successfully completed an initial test campaign on its 10-meter (33-foot) Mantis Capture Bag, marking a significant milestone in the development of technology designed to capture asteroids and remove space debris from orbit.

Over 11 days of testing the team inflated the full-scale bag, validated its structural behavior against engineering models, captured imagery for rendezvous sensor development, and demonstrated closure of the bag's mouth-the key action that secures a captured object.

The Mantis Capture Bag is a payload TransAstra is designing to capture asteroids and other non-cooperative objects in space, enabling asteroid mining missions and active debris remediation. By enclosing a target rather than grappling it, the Capture Bag offers a lightweight, scalable way to secure objects that are tumbling, irregular, or otherwise difficult to dock with-a challenge that sits at the heart of both the emerging space resources economy and the growing orbital debris problem.

"Capturing an asteroid or a tumbling piece of space debris is an enormous engineering challenge," said Joel Sercel, CEO of TransAstra. "This test demonstrates that our 10-meter Capture Bag can inflate and close as designed, bringing us closer to capturing these objects in space. Building on our successful demonstration of a 1-meter Capture Bag aboard the International Space Station in 2025, we're now making important progress toward a full-scale flight system."

The 11-day test campaign produced several important results:

Full-scale inflation. The team successfully inflated the 10-meter soft-goods structure. The test also produced valuable data on inflation rate that will directly shape the design of the flight gas-handling system.

Structural model validation. Engineers pushed on the inflated bag at multiple locations and measured its displacement. The results confirmed that the bag's structural response matches the predictions of the mechanical model developed by TransAstra Chief Engineer Dr. Thibaud Talon, a critical validation for scaling the design to flight.

Rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) imaging. With an asteroid simulator placed inside the inflated bag, the High Bay lights off, and two lamps standing in for sunlight, the team recorded video from a camera inside the bag. This footage will be used to characterize RPO sensor performance and asteroid detectability in low-light and off-axis approach conditions.

Mouth closure and cinching. With the bag inflated, the team cinched the drawstrings and watched the bag close as the models predicted. The team also tested closure with only three of the four drawstring mechanisms after a prototype gear failed, and the bag still closed successfully-a promising sign of the design's robustness. TransAstra will upgrade the prototype gearing for future testing.

Together, these results represent an important step toward demonstrating the Capture Bag in flight. While additional development and testing remain, the campaign provides valuable validation of the full-scale system's structural performance and closure mechanisms.

The technology is being developed for two major applications: capturing asteroids that could provide resources for future space missions and securing orbital debris that threatens satellites and other spacecraft.

About TransAstra Corporation

TransAstra?is a Los Angeles-based space technology company developing?the?logistics?and resource supply chain for the in-space economy. Its technologies address detecting and tracking space objects, capturing asteroids and debris, propulsion, and extracting resources from asteroids. Learn more at www.transastra.com .?

Media Contact: Caleb Sacker | caleb@transastra.com

SOURCE: Trans Astronautica Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/transastra-successfully-tests-10-meter-capture-bag-designed-to-capture-astero-1252043