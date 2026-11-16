

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market's benchmark index SMI closed notably higher on Monday after holding firm throughout the day's session.



The SMI ended with a gain of 86.46 points or 0.57% at 15,192.58 after scaling a low of 15,106.12 and a high of 15,272.42 intraday.



Richemont climbed about 2.7% after reporting higher first-half earnings. The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.528 billion, or EUR4.29 per share in the first-half, compared with EUR1.813 billion, or EUR3.08 per share, last year.



Richemont's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to EUR12.282 billion from EUR10.619 billion last year.



Straumann Holding gained nearly 1.5%. Novartis, Alcon and Roche gained 1.1%-1.3%. Holcim moved up nearly 1%. SGS, Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance and Nestle posted moderate gains.



Geberit dropped 1.7% amd Amrize drifted lower by 1.57%. ABB, Kuehne + Nagel, Sika, Logitech International, VAT Group and Helvetia Baloise Holding lost 0.6%-1.1%.



Switzerland's economy grew by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2026, slowing sharply from the previous quarter's near five-year peak of 1.5% and marking its weakest expansion since the third quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.



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