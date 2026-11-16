

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices have moved sharply lower on Monday as market expectations on a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to stay high while investors assessed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's warning about the possibility of a bust in artificial intelligence investments.



Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery has turned lower by $38.40 (or 0.99%) to $3,847.90 per troy ounce.



Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery has plummeted by $2.281 (or 4.64%) to $46.840 per troy ounce.



Today, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to 7.80 in November from 25.50 in October, which was the highest reading since December 2021, coming in well below forecasts of 18.00.



On Friday, the U.S. Producer Price Index showed a 0.30% increase, below market expectations of 0.40%. On a yearly basis, it increased by 6.50%.



The core producer prices (which exclude food and energy goods) increased by 0.30%, in line with market forecasts. On an annual basis, the prices held at 5.00% for the second month in October, matching expectations.



Traders are now focused on the upcoming December 8-9 meeting of the Fed.



According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, odds on a 25-basis-point rate increase stand at 90.70%. The bets on a 50-basis-point hike hover around 9.30%.



The details of the Fed's latest policy meeting will come up on Wednesday, which could provide more insights on the central bank's policy-making process.



Today, speaking about the scenarios that could possibly surface with regard to the boom in Super Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence), Warsh remarked that the massive, multi-trillion-dollar investment in AI and data centers could lead to a bust in the technology stocks if the boom disappoints and lead to excessive job losses.



Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to talk to Iranian hardliners in a face-to-face meeting and arrive at a framework of negotiations. The report added that JD Vance was empowered by U.S. President Donald Trump to carry on the talks.



However, hours later, through Truth Social Trump stated that he has directed Vance to focus on crime and corruption instead of concentrating on securing a deal with Iran.



Sounding disinterested, Trump stated that the days when the U.S. waited for a deal with Iran are over, and currently, the U.S. does not need any deal with Iran.



Further, Trump specifically claimed that the U.S. has full control of the Strait of Hormuz and in possession of hundreds of billions of dollars of Iran's money.



The U.S. is possibly adopting a 'no-war, no-deal approach.' With the support of several Arab nations, Qatar mediated with the U.S. and Iran, but the talks showed no substantive progress.



Indicating frustration among Americans due to the drawn out war (which is in its ninth month now), high oil prices and inflation in the U.S. in the recent midterm elections, the Republican party suffered a setback in both houses of the Congress.



Even though Trump refrained from further military maneuvers against Iran, the U.S. walking away from diplomacy has re-triggered uncertainty about the end of the war.



Increasing the number of carrier strike groups in the Middle East to three, U.S. forces brought in the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, renewing concerns of a possible re-escalation in the coming days.



Citing Iran's state television, the Associated Press reported that three oil tankers caught fire overnight and early on Monday after they hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.K. Marine Trade Operations stated that an oil tanker (Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX) was set on fire by an unknown projectile attack, three nautical miles off Oman.



Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, down by $2.68 (or 3.03%), at $85.88 per barrel.



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