Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Transformational Growth and Industry Excellence at 2026 Best Practices Gala in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, will host an exclusive 65th Anniversary and 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner on 18 November 2026 at Hilton Singapore Orchard, bringing together distinguished business leaders, industry innovators, and key stakeholders to celebrate a milestone in the company's history and spotlight organisations demonstrating excellence in innovation, leadership, and transformational growth.

The evening will mark 65 years since Frost & Sullivan was founded in 1961, commemorating more than six decades of helping businesses, governments, investors, and industry stakeholders navigate disruption, identify emerging opportunities, and develop strategies for sustainable growth.

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, the gala will honour the recipients of the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to advancing their respective industries and markets.

The 2026 recipients represent a diverse cross-section of industries, reflecting the breadth of innovation and business excellence taking place across Asia-Pacific and global markets.

2026 Best Practices Recognition Recipients

The following organisations will take centre stage at the Singapore gala:

Organisation 2026 Best Practices Recognition CHT Security Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Fujitsu Asia-Pacific Quantum-Inspired Computing Enabling Technology Leadership ISDN Holdings Asia-Pacific Integrated Industrial Automation Intelligence Customer Value Leadership Kaspersky Asia-Pacific OT Security Customer Value Leadership Kaspersky Asia-Pacific Converged IT and OT Security Product Leadership MatchMove Asia-Pacific Cross-Border Payment and Remittance Solution Technology Innovation Leadership MatchMove Singapore Embedded Finance Company of the Year Medeze Southeast Asian Stem Cell Banking and Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year Azbil Global Smart Building Solutions Customer Value Leadership Azbil Global AI-Driven Building Technologies Product Leadership Azbil APAC Sustainable Smart Infrastructure Company of the Year Azbil Asia-Pacific Integrated Data Centre Management Solutions Customer Value Leadership Lenovo Asia-Pacific Agentic AI Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Singtel Singapore SD-WAN and SASE Service Provider Company of the Year Singtel Singapore Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Singtel Southeast Asia IoT Connectivity Service Provider Company of the Year Singtel Singapore Network Transformation Customer Value Leadership Singtel APAC 5G Enterprise Company of the Year Singtel Digital InfraCo Southeast Asia AI Infrastructure Transformational Innovation Leadership AIMS Data Centre Malaysian Data Centre Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Mitel Networks Inc. Asia-Pacific Mission-Critical Communications Customer Value Leadership KLN Logistics Group Limited Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year NSFOCUS Global Anti-DDoS Competitive Strategy Leadership WORQ Malaysian Flexible Workspace Competitive Strategy Leadership Carrier Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Company of the Year

The occasion also reinforces Frost & Sullivan's continued commitment to championing industry excellence, celebrating organisations that set new benchmarks, raise industry standards, and deliver meaningful value across their markets.

Media Invitation

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the Frost & Sullivan 65th Anniversary and 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner to witness the recognition of outstanding industry leaders and celebrate this significant milestone in Frost & Sullivan's journey.

Media representatives will have the opportunity to engage with participating business leaders and award recipients, gain insights into their achievements, and explore the broader industry developments driving innovation and transformational growth across the region.

Event Details

Event: Frost & Sullivan 65th Anniversary & 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner

Frost & Sullivan 65th Anniversary & 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner Date: Wednesday, 18 November 2026

Wednesday, 18 November 2026 Venue: Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore

Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore Format: Anniversary Celebration, Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner

Media representatives interested in attending are kindly requested to register their interest or confirm their attendance with the Frost & Sullivan Marketing & Communications team.

For media enquiries and attendance confirmation:

Xziranjeev S. Manikam

Assistant Manager Customer Experience APAC

Frost & Sullivan

xziranjeev.manikam@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service along with Transformation Engine provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational growth strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 65 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and implement transformational growth strategies.

Is your organization ready to navigate the Intelligence Revolution and turn disruption into growth? Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

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