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PR Newswire
16.11.2026 20:00 Uhr
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Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Transformational Growth and Industry Excellence at 2026 Best Practices Gala in Singapore

Frost & Sullivan Celebrates 65 Years of Transformational Growth and Industry Excellence at 2026 Best Practices Gala in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, will host an exclusive 65th Anniversary and 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner on 18 November 2026 at Hilton Singapore Orchard, bringing together distinguished business leaders, industry innovators, and key stakeholders to celebrate a milestone in the company's history and spotlight organisations demonstrating excellence in innovation, leadership, and transformational growth.

The evening will mark 65 years since Frost & Sullivan was founded in 1961, commemorating more than six decades of helping businesses, governments, investors, and industry stakeholders navigate disruption, identify emerging opportunities, and develop strategies for sustainable growth.

Alongside the anniversary celebrations, the gala will honour the recipients of the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to advancing their respective industries and markets.

The 2026 recipients represent a diverse cross-section of industries, reflecting the breadth of innovation and business excellence taking place across Asia-Pacific and global markets.

2026 Best Practices Recognition Recipients

The following organisations will take centre stage at the Singapore gala:

Organisation

2026 Best Practices Recognition

CHT Security

Taiwan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year

Fujitsu

Asia-Pacific Quantum-Inspired Computing Enabling Technology Leadership

ISDN Holdings

Asia-Pacific Integrated Industrial Automation Intelligence Customer Value Leadership

Kaspersky

Asia-Pacific OT Security Customer Value Leadership

Kaspersky

Asia-Pacific Converged IT and OT Security Product Leadership

MatchMove

Asia-Pacific Cross-Border Payment and Remittance Solution Technology Innovation Leadership

MatchMove

Singapore Embedded Finance Company of the Year

Medeze

Southeast Asian Stem Cell Banking and Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year

Azbil

Global Smart Building Solutions Customer Value Leadership

Azbil

Global AI-Driven Building Technologies Product Leadership

Azbil

APAC Sustainable Smart Infrastructure Company of the Year

Azbil

Asia-Pacific Integrated Data Centre Management Solutions Customer Value Leadership

Lenovo

Asia-Pacific Agentic AI Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership

Singtel

Singapore SD-WAN and SASE Service Provider Company of the Year

Singtel

Singapore Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year

Singtel

Southeast Asia IoT Connectivity Service Provider Company of the Year

Singtel

Singapore Network Transformation Customer Value Leadership

Singtel

APAC 5G Enterprise Company of the Year

Singtel Digital InfraCo

Southeast Asia AI Infrastructure Transformational Innovation Leadership

AIMS Data Centre

Malaysian Data Centre Services Competitive Strategy Leadership

Mitel Networks Inc.

Asia-Pacific Mission-Critical Communications Customer Value Leadership

KLN Logistics Group Limited

Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year

NSFOCUS

Global Anti-DDoS Competitive Strategy Leadership

WORQ

Malaysian Flexible Workspace Competitive Strategy Leadership

Carrier

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Company of the Year

The occasion also reinforces Frost & Sullivan's continued commitment to championing industry excellence, celebrating organisations that set new benchmarks, raise industry standards, and deliver meaningful value across their markets.

Media Invitation

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the Frost & Sullivan 65th Anniversary and 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner to witness the recognition of outstanding industry leaders and celebrate this significant milestone in Frost & Sullivan's journey.

Media representatives will have the opportunity to engage with participating business leaders and award recipients, gain insights into their achievements, and explore the broader industry developments driving innovation and transformational growth across the region.

Event Details

  • Event: Frost & Sullivan 65th Anniversary & 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala Dinner
  • Date: Wednesday, 18 November 2026
  • Venue: Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore
  • Format: Anniversary Celebration, Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner

Media representatives interested in attending are kindly requested to register their interest or confirm their attendance with the Frost & Sullivan Marketing & Communications team.

For media enquiries and attendance confirmation:

Xziranjeev S. Manikam
Assistant Manager Customer Experience APAC
Frost & Sullivan
xziranjeev.manikam@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service along with Transformation Engine provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational growth strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 65 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and implement transformational growth strategies.

Is your organization ready to navigate the Intelligence Revolution and turn disruption into growth? Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-celebrates-65-years-of-transformational-growth-and-industry-excellence-at-2026-best-practices-gala-in-singapore-302940660.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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