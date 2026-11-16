Arbor Day Foundation Podcast Features Keep America Beautiful CEO in Latest Episode

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Jenny Lawson, CEO of Keep America Beautiful, joins the Arbor Day Foundation in episode 11 of its new podcast, "Unearthing Optimism." Keep America Beautiful is a national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring people to improve and beautify their communities through efforts like neighborhood cleanups, recycling education, and tree planting.

In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Jenny Lawson reflects on what it means to shape cleaner and greener communities.

"Jenny brings such passion to her work and you can hear that in the way she talks about it. People are going to come away from this conversation feeling energized, ready and eager to be leaders in their own communities," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of climate conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About Keep America Beautiful:

Keep America Beautiful is a national nonprofit that brings together volunteers, local governments, and corporate partners to reduce litter, improve recycling, and care for communities nationwide. Through its network of more than 730 community-based affiliates, Keep America Beautiful supports litter cleanups, recycling education, tree planting, neighborhood revitalization, and public space beautification. Together, the network is creating cleaner, greener, more beautiful places and stronger connections to the places people call home.

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Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-podcast-features-keep-america-beautiful-ceo-1252083