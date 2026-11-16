EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference/Study

Galimedix Therapeutics outlines development plans in Alzheimer's disease at CTAD 2026



16.11.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

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Galimedix Therapeutics outlines development plans in Alzheimer's disease at CTAD 2026

Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, November 16, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, today announced that the Company is presenting new details on its planned Phase 2a development program to evaluate orally administered GAL-101 in patients with Alzheimer's disease at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference being held November 16-19, 2026 in Boston, MA. Galimedix is planning to progress GAL-101 in Alzheimer's disease through a focused development strategy, with the goal of establishing clinical proof of concept in a homogeneous patient population - Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer's disease (DSAD) - while continuing to advance GAL-101 step-by-step in the general Alzheimer's patient population, starting with a biomarker-based Phase 2a trial, SAPHARY. The poster, " SAPHARY Phase 2a study to investigate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of GAL-101 salt as oral treatment for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease ", is focused on details of the SAPHARY Phase 2a trial ( NCT07789873 ) in Alzheimer's disease. Given the advanced age, comorbidity burden, and disease-specific vulnerability of Alzheimer patients, this study aims to further characterize the safety and tolerability profile of GAL-101 and evaluate pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) parameters as well as exploratory EEG readouts, fluid biomarkers and cognition endpoints. SAPHARY will be biomarker driven and is a 28-day, double-blind, randomized, multicenter, parallel group, placebo-controlled study that will enroll 100 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix, said: "Oral GAL-101 has been shown in clinical Phase 1 testing to be safe and well tolerated and effectively cross the blood-brain barrier. A robust pre-clinical package demonstrates GAL-101's ability to prevent and eliminate all forms of toxic amyloid beta (Aß) species while leaving healthy Aß forms intact. GAL-101 has also demonstrated in Alzheimer's disease models the potential for neuroprotection and alleviation of symptoms. "With this strong foundation, we are now planning continued strategic development in Alzheimer's, a highly heterogeneous disease that is in urgent need of new therapies that can slow or stop memory/cognition loss. Our plan includes a proof-of-concept trial in Down syndrome-associated Alzheimer's disease, a homogeneous patient population that is associated with lifelong Aß overproduction. In addition, as outlined at CTAD, we are preparing a Phase 2a study in the general Alzheimer's population to gain further insight into safety and PK/PD, as well as cognition and biomarker signals. We are excited about the potential GAL-101 holds for helping patients who today have limited treatment options." About GAL-101

GAL-101 is a small molecule targeting misfolded amyloid beta (Aß) monomers and thus preventing the formation of toxic Aß oligomers and protofibrils. It is being developed in both oral and topical (eyedrops) formulations. Many studies have indicated that these soluble Aß aggregates are a major underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases of the brain and retina, and recent approvals of anti-Aß drugs have also validated them as a key target in Alzheimer's disease. GAL-101 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) and glaucoma. In pre-clinical testing, the compound has been shown to prevent and eliminate all forms of toxic Aß species while leaving healthy Aß forms intact. GAL-101 has also demonstrated the potential for neuroprotection and for symptomatic alleviation in pre-clinical models of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, orally available GAL-101 has shown no antibody-specific immunological side effects (e.g., ARIA), very low systemic toxicity, robust storage stability, and easy and inexpensive manufacturing. Strong efficacy also has been demonstrated in relevant ophthalmic pre-clinical models, protecting neuronal retinal cells from toxic damage. In a previous Phase 1 study, GAL-101 eyedrops demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. The eDREAM Phase 2 study (NCT06659549) in dAMD/geographic atrophy with GAL-101 eyedrops is ongoing. About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com Media inquiries

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

Tel: +49 (0) 170 7134018

galimedix@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1-339-832-0752





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