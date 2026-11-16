Independent Legal Ethics Evaluations Find Nexus Legal Group's Nonprofit-First MVA Outreach Process Complies With Attorney Solicitation Rules in Five States

The process, used by The Ethical Lawyer Network in its MVA Program, received favorable evaluations in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Additional states are under review.

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group, a member of The Ethical Lawyer Network (TELN) and its primary lead generation partner, today announced that its nonprofit-first motor vehicle accident (MVA) outreach process, which TELN uses in its MVA Program, has been independently evaluated from a legal ethics standpoint and found to comply with the attorney solicitation rules of Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

At TELN's request, the evaluations were conducted by Jack A. Marshall, President of ProEthics, Ltd., a legal ethicist based in Alexandria, Virginia. In signed evaluations dated November 14 and 15, 2026, Marshall answered the same question for each state: is the initial contact made by the associated nonprofit organization a prohibited solicitation? In every state, his answer was no.

Marshall concluded that the outreach process does not breach the Arizona, California, Nevada or Texas Rules of Professional Conduct in any respect, and that it does not breach North Carolina's rules on direct contact with potential clients or the use of intermediary organizations.

Rules Reviewed

Arizona: Rule 7.3, Solicitation of Clients

Rule 7.3, Solicitation of Clients California: Rule 7.3, Solicitation of Clients

Rule 7.3, Solicitation of Clients Nevada: Rule 7.3, Communications With Prospective Clients

Rule 7.3, Communications With Prospective Clients North Carolina: Rule 7.3, Direct Contact With Potential Clients, and Rule 7.4, Intermediary Organizations

Rule 7.3, Direct Contact With Potential Clients, and Rule 7.4, Intermediary Organizations Texas: Rule 7.03, Solicitation and Other Prohibited Communications

Why the Process Passed Review

Nexus Legal Group built the process around a simple principle: people recovering from a crash deserve information before they are asked to make a decision. The evaluations describe a three-step structure that keeps the first contact educational and keeps lawyers out of it entirely.

Educational first contact. An associated nonprofit educational organization contacts individuals who may benefit from information about their options after a crash. The contact states clearly that it is informational only and is not being directed by any law firm or lawyer, and it does not offer legal services. Next step only on request. Only if the individual requests it does the next step take place: contact with The Ethical Lawyer Network. Connection to vetted member lawyers. TELN does not offer legal services. In keeping with its mission, it places the individual in contact with member lawyers who have been vetted for their motives, conduct and trustworthiness.

Because the first contact is not initiated by or on behalf of a lawyer or firm, does not offer legal services and is not motivated by a lawyer's pecuniary gain, Marshall found that it does not meet the definition of a solicitation under the rules of any of the five states. The evaluations also note that the initial contact is two steps removed from any lawyer or law firm, involves no coercion, duress or undue influence, and is not an advertisement. In Texas, Marshall added that TELN does not function as a paid referral service.

What It Means for Law Firms

Solicitation rules are among the first concerns any firm raises when it considers a new source of MVA clients. Firms want to grow, but not at the risk of a bar complaint, a damaged reputation or a client relationship that begins with pressure. The Nexus process gives attorneys in the TELN MVA Program a documented, independently evaluated structure that puts the injured person's interests first and lets the lawyer-client relationship start on the client's own initiative.

"Every firm we talk to asks the same question first: is this ethical? Now we can answer it with independent, state-specific evaluations rather than assurances," said Rob Parker, Managing Partner of Nexus Legal Group. "We built this process so that injured people get information first and choose for themselves whether to take the next step, and we are proud that TELN uses it in its MVA Program. That is better for them, and it is better for the attorneys who want to grow the right way."

Additional States Under Evaluation

Evaluations for additional states are under way. Nexus Legal Group will announce results as each state review is completed.

Copies of the Evaluations

Attorneys and members of the media may request copies of the signed ProEthics evaluations for Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas by contacting Rob Parker at rob@nexuslegal.group or 855-925-1035.

Our nonprofit outreach program explained: https://nexuslegal.group/programs/nonprofit-outreach

Nexus Crash MVA Program information: https://nexuslegal.group/programs/nexus-crash

About The Ethical Lawyer Network

The Ethical Lawyer Network (TELN) is a membership organization dedicated to reforming the practice of law for the public good, in pursuit of the best interests of personal injury and mass tort victims and the overall success of the exemplary lawyers representing them. Its mission is to establish a new standard of professionalism known as "Legal Services Prime Brokerage," one focused on just compensation for plaintiffs through a process that is transparent, aspirational and worthy of trust.

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing organization based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A member of The Ethical Lawyer Network and its primary lead generation partner, Nexus Legal Group developed the nonprofit-first MVA outreach process used in TELN's MVA Program and supplies its MVA outreach and nonprofit compliance. Nexus Legal Group helps plaintiff firms grow through compliance-first outreach programs designed around the interests of injured people and the professional obligations of the attorneys who serve them.

The ProEthics evaluations are legal ethics analyses, not legal opinions or legal advice, and do not predict how any bar, disciplinary committee or court may rule. Participating attorneys remain responsible for their own professional obligations.

Media Contact

Rob Parker, Managing Partner

Nexus Legal Group

855-925-1035

rob@nexuslegal.group

NexusLegal.Group

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/independent-legal-ethics-evaluations-find-nexus-legal-groups-non-1252142