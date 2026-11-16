The Nexus Legal Group Launches Simplified AI WebTracker Plans to Help Law Firms Cut Wasted Ad Spend and Stop Paying for Unqualified Leads

Daily feed identifies people researching legal help and visiting competing firms, with lead scrubbing built into every plan and a flat monthly fee never tied to leads or cases

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / The Nexus Legal Group LLC today announced simplified plans for AI WebTracker, its AI-powered prospect intelligence platform for law firms. AI WebTracker identifies the people actively researching legal help in a firm's practice areas and markets, including people visiting competing law firm websites, and delivers them in a fresh feed every morning. The platform is now offered in two plans, Self-Serve and Done-For-You, and every plan includes lead scrubbing before a firm's team reaches out.

The launch targets two of the largest drains on law firm marketing budgets: ad spend that reaches people who never call, and per-lead fees paid to lead-generation companies for contacts that may be shared with other firms, outdated or unqualified.

"Firms are being squeezed from both sides," said Rob Parker, Managing Partner of The Nexus Legal Group. "They pay more every year to bid on the same keywords as every competitor in town, and they pay lead vendors for names that too often turn out to be wrong numbers, recycled lists or people who already hired someone. AI WebTracker lets a firm see who is actually researching its type of case, in its own markets, before that person picks up the phone."

Video Link: https://youtu.be/HL5EbSu_4zw?si=PXOJCB9pEh8h8nao



Ad budgets aimed at people already deciding

Each lead in the AI WebTracker feed shows who the person is, why they entered the feed, which competing firms they viewed, and where and when they were active, down to the ZIP code. Firms export these audiences directly to their ad platforms and CRM, so advertising reaches people already researching their type of case instead of anyone who happens to type a keyword. The result is less spend wasted on the wrong audience and more of each budget working on prospects who are actively deciding. Every account stays the firm's own, and the ad budget is paid from the firm's own ad account, never handled by Nexus.

A flat fee instead of paying per lead

Unlike lead-generation companies that charge for every lead regardless of quality, AI WebTracker is a flat monthly subscription that is never tied to leads, cases or outcomes. There is no setup fee, and firms can cancel with 30 days' notice. Firms pay their ad platforms directly and keep ownership of their ad accounts and the audiences they build.

"A firm should not pay more because a vendor sent more names," Parker said. "With a flat subscription, the feed grows the firm's own audience every day, and the firm keeps what it builds."

Scrubbing built into every plan

Every AI WebTracker plan includes TCPA Real-Time Scrubbing, Do Not Call Lookup, Phone List Scrubbing and the Name Recognition Algorithm (Scrub By Name), so risky records are flagged before an intake team makes contact. The Done-For-You plan adds the Nexus Lead Validation and Database Scrubbing upgrade, which runs Scammer Scrub, TCPA Lookup and Scrubbing, and DNC Lookup and Scrubbing on a firm's monthly leads and uploaded lists. Each record is marked Validated, Review or Do Not Contact, with a time-stamped Validation Record.

Two plans

Self-Serve: The daily prospect feed, audience exports to ad platforms and CRM, and built-in scrubbing, with the firm's own team running its ads.

The daily prospect feed, audience exports to ad platforms and CRM, and built-in scrubbing, with the firm's own team running its ads. Done-For-You: Everything in Self-Serve, plus full Nexus Lead Validation and Database Scrubbing, audiences and Nexus-designed, firm-approved ad creatives uploaded to the ad platforms the firm already owns, such as Google, Microsoft Bing and Meta, ongoing feed tuning, and a monthly report, review call and dedicated Nexus contact. Nexus does not buy media, run ads or touch the ad budget, which is paid from the firm's own ad account.

Everything in Self-Serve, plus full Nexus Lead Validation and Database Scrubbing, audiences and Nexus-designed, firm-approved ad creatives uploaded to the ad platforms the firm already owns, such as Google, Microsoft Bing and Meta, ongoing feed tuning, and a monthly report, review call and dedicated Nexus contact. Nexus does not buy media, run ads or touch the ad budget, which is paid from the firm's own ad account. Optional Nonprofit Outreach and Intake Support: An education-first outreach and intake add-on, available with either plan and provided with Legal Support Cases, Inc. under a separate agreement.

AI WebTracker is designed for personal injury, mass tort, trucking and commercial vehicle, wrongful death and other practice areas where speed and geography decide which firm signs the case. Law firms can book a demo and receive pricing at WebTrackerLeads.ai.

About The Nexus Legal Group

The Nexus Legal Group LLC is a legal marketing and technology company that helps law firms find, reach and sign high-value cases. Its AI WebTracker platform gives firms a daily view of the people researching legal help in their markets, with lead scrubbing and validation built in. Learn more at nexuslegal.group and WebTrackerLeads.ai.

Media contact

The Nexus Legal Group LLC

team@nexuslegal.group | 855-925-1035

AI WebTracker uses licensed data sources. Being identified in the AI WebTracker feed is not consent to be contacted. Scrubbing and Lead Validation reduce risk but do not guarantee compliance and are not legal advice. AI WebTracker and Scammer Scrub are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-nexus-legal-group-launches-simplified-ai-webtrackerr-plans-t-1252137