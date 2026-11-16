Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI") and Good2Go4 Corp. (TSXV: GFOR.P) ("GFOR") are pleased to announce that, further to their previous news releases (March 4, 2026; March 30, 2026; September 3, 2026) regarding the proposed qualifying transaction involving CMAI, GFOR and 1001542197 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of GFOR (the "Qualifying Transaction"), have entered into an amended and restated business combination agreement dated November 13, 2026 (the "Amended Agreement").

The Amended Agreement amends and restates the business combination agreement dated March 30, 2026 among CMAI, GFOR and Subco and reflects, among other things, the revised structure of CMAI's previously announced financing.

Updated Financing

As previously announced, CMAI is proceeding with its financing on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Private Placement will consist of the issuance by CMAI of:

hard dollar units (" HD Units ") at a price of $1.20 per HD Unit, with each HD Unit consisting of one common share of CMAI and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; and

") at a price of $1.20 per HD Unit, with each HD Unit consisting of one common share of CMAI and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; and flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $1.40 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit consisting of one common share of CMAI issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant issued as part of an HD Unit or FT Unit will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of CMAI, on a non-flow-through basis, at an exercise price of $1.55 per common share for a period of 36 months following the applicable closing date.

The Private Placement is expected to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $4,000,000 and up to a maximum of $10,300,000, and may be completed in one or more tranches prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction. In connection with the Private Placement, CMAI may pay finders' fees, in cash and/or finders' warrants, to eligible arms length parties in accordance with TSXV policies. The details of any finders' fees paid will be included in future disclosure.

Qualifying Transaction

The Qualifying Transaction will continue to be a reverse take-over of GFOR by CMAI, to be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation involving CMAI, GFOR and Subco. Prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, GFOR intends to consolidate its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 7.2 pre-consolidation common shares, or such other consolidation ratio as may be agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the Amended Agreement.

Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction, each outstanding common share of CMAI will be exchanged for one post-consolidation common share of GFOR (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share"). Outstanding warrants of CMAI will be exchanged for warrants of the resulting issuer on equivalent terms in accordance with the Amended Agreement. It is expected that upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, a minimum of 29,461,667 and a maximum of 34,711,667 Resulting Issuer Shares will be issued in exchange for the CMAI common shares, depending on the total amount subscribed for under the Private Placement. Each Resulting Issuer Share will be issued at a deemed price of $1.20.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, GFOR will be the parent company of the corporation resulting from the amalgamation of CMAI and Subco and is expected to change its name to "Critical Minerals Americas Inc." or such other name as may be acceptable to the parties and applicable regulatory authorities.

The Qualifying Transaction is intended to constitute GFOR's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including completion of the Private Placement, receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties have agreed to an outside date of January 15, 2027 for completion of the Qualifying Transaction, unless otherwise agreed.

Additional information required to satisfy the comprehensive news release requirements of the TSXV's Policy 2.4 will be disclosed in a future news release.

About Critical Minerals Americas Inc.

CMAI is advancing the development of long-term domestic supplies of critical minerals, metals and rare earth elements through its 100%-owned SBH Project in Alberta, Canada.

About Good2Go4 Corp.

GFOR was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. GFOR has no commercial operations and its principal business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSXV acceptance and shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement, the terms and size of the Private Placement, the number of Resulting Issuer Shares to be issued upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the proposed consolidation and name change, the receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals and the timing of completion of the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on the parties' current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction or the Private Placement will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and CMAI and GFOR undertake no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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