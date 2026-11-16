Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Peracetic Acid Market to Reach 504.91 Kilotons by 2031 Driven by Food Safety and Water Treatment Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Peracetic Acid Market to Reach 504.91 Kilotons by 2031 Driven by Food Safety and Water Treatment Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global peracetic acid market size is projected to grow from 379.26 kilotons in 2026 to 504.91 kilotons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.89% during 2026-2031. Heightened food-safety regulations, stricter wastewater discharge limits, and the growing preference for non-halogenated disinfectants are encouraging food and beverage processors, water utilities, and healthcare facilities to transition from chlorine-based alternatives to peracetic acid. Additionally, new hydrogen peroxide production capacity in India and China is strengthening regional feedstock availability and supporting market growth. However, the relatively higher cost of peracetic acid compared with chlorine-based alternatives, along with the handling risks associated with concentrated grades, continues to limit adoption in price-sensitive regions.

Peracetic Acid Market Trends & Upcoming Developments

Stricter Hygiene Rules Raising Sanitation Standards

Food regulators are asking processors to prove that their sanitizers work, which favors ready-to-use liquid peracetic acid for direct-contact cleaning. Plants are also adding live monitoring sensors to document performance during audits.

Water Utilities Moving Beyond Chlorine

Tighter limits on chlorine residues and disinfection by-products are pushing municipal and industrial operators toward a chemistry that breaks down into harmless residues. Coastal and aquaculture-linked treatment plants are among the early adopters.

Premium Cost Over Chlorine-Based Options

Once storage, training, and handling are counted, peracetic acid still costs more than hypochlorite, so utilities in price-sensitive regions often delay the switch. Suppliers are responding with bundled dosing equipment and monitoring services to justify the premium.

"The peracetic acid market is gaining importance as demand for safer, residue-free disinfection grows across food processing, water treatment, and healthcare. Mordor Intelligence combines primary interviews with validated secondary research to help stakeholders assess market trends, regional demand, product forms, applications, and competitive dynamics through reliable, data-driven insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Peracetic Acid Industry Segments:

By Product Form

Liquid Solutions

Powder / Granules

Aqueous Blends

By Concentration Grade

Less than 5% PAA (Low)

5-15% PAA (Medium)

More than 15% PAA (High)

By Application

Disinfectant

Oxidizer

Sterilant

Other Applications (Bleaching Agent, Sanitizer, etc.)

By End-User Industry

Food and Beverage Processing

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Healthcare (including Pharmaceutical)

Chemical

Other End-User Industries (Agriculture and Aquaculture, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/peracetic-acid-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Peracetic Acid Market Share by Regions:

Asia-Pacific Leads on Local Feedstock and Stricter Water Rules

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the peracetic acid market, supported by expanding regional hydrogen peroxide supply and stricter wastewater standards in coastal cities. New production capacity in India and China is helping local formulators shorten supply chains, reduce delivered costs, and improve raw material availability. In China, tighter biochemical oxygen demand limits are encouraging coastal municipalities and industrial facilities to consider peracetic acid as an alternative to sodium hypochlorite, particularly where aquaculture discharge mixes with municipal wastewater.

Mature but Steady Demand in North America & Europe

North America and Europe represent established markets, with demand supported by water treatment requirements, industrial hygiene standards, and the replacement of conventional chlorine-based disinfectants. In the United States, tighter residual-chlorine limits are prompting utilities to invest in chemical dosing systems and review alternative disinfection methods.

Peracetic acid is gaining consideration because it breaks down into oxygen and acetic acid, reducing concerns about persistent halogenated by-products. However, infrastructure replacement cycles and the cost of modifying existing treatment facilities can limit the pace of adoption.

Explore the Japanese language edition of the global peracetic acid industry report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/peracetic-acid-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Peracetic Acid Companies:

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Airedale Group

Biosan

Brainerd Chemical

Christeyns

Diversey, Inc.

Ecolab

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Hydrite Chemical

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Kemira

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Solvay

STOCKMEIER Group

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:

Aerospace and Defense Materials Market: Aerospace and Defense Materials market report is segmented by material type, aircraft type, and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Green and Bio Polyols Market Growth: Green and Bio Polyols market report is segmented by material type, end-user industry, and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Europe Marine Lubricants Industry: Europe Marine Lubricants market report segmented by base stock, product type, and Geography (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe).

North America Compressor Oil Market Trends: North America Compressor Oil market report segmented by base oil, end-user industry, and Geography (United States, Canada, and Mexico). Market sizes and forecasts are provided in volume terms (liters).

Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share: Europe Hydrogen Peroxide market report is segmented by product function, end-user industry, and Geography (Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work honoree.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peracetic-acid-market-to-reach-504-91-kilotons-by-2031-driven-by-food-safety-and-water-treatment-demand-says-mordor-intelligence-302940428.html