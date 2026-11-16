More Snow is on its Way This Week

Winter showed up in Northern California, covering Ikon Pass destinations in the Sierra with fresh snow. With another storm system expected this week, it's time to seek unique, and start planning winter adventures at more than 70 worldwide Ikon Pass destinations. Ikon Pass is on sale at www.ikonpass.com.

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Fresh snow at Mammoth Mountain. Photo credit: Cody Mathison, Mammoth Mountain.

SNOW!

Mammoth Mountain received 13 inches of new snow by Saturday and 21 inches already this season. Thanks to that early snow, Mammoth opened more than a week early for the season on November 5th, and now serves five trails via the Broadway Express (1), Stump Alley Express (2) and the Lower Panorama Gondola, with more terrain opening as soon as possible. Check out the Winter Report here.

Up north in Tahoe, Palisades Tahoe saw another 10 inches of snow at the top overnight, bringing the weekend snow total to 22 inches, with more snow expected this week. Sierra-at-Tahoe saw nine inches at the summit with six inches at the base, and it continues to snow through Monday.

Photos Videos:

Mammoth Mountain (Photo Credit: Cody Mathison, Mammoth Mountain; Video Credit: Matt Williams Gabriel Gutierrez, Mammoth Mountain)

Palisades Tahoe

Sierra-at-Tahoe

OPEN IKON PASS DESTINATIONS

Colorado Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Copper Mountain

California Mammoth Mountain

Canada SkiBig3's Lake Louise Resort

Switzerland Zermatt

Vermont Killington opens Tuesday, November 17

Ikon Pass is currently on sale at www.ikonpass.com.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands, Boyne Mountain and Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan; Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota; Granite Peak in Wisconsin; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, and SilverStar Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort, and Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park, Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116454101/en/

Contacts:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

amelie@theashimagroup.com