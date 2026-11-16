HABANOS, S.A. INTRODUCES SAINT LUIS REY PALATINOS, THE BRAND'S FIRST VITOLA EXCLUSIVELY FOR LA CASA DEL HABANO AND HABANOS SPECIALISTS

The historic Cuban brand is expanding its regular portfolio with the Genios vitola (52 ring gauge x 140 mm), featuring its classic, full-bodied Fuerte blend.

The global launch took place in Macau before more than 500 guests from around the world, during an exclusive evening that combined haute cuisine, culture, and artisanal tradition.

Saint Luis Rey introduces a new vitola exclusively for La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialist establishments.

The new Palatinos vitola expands the Saint Luis Rey portfolio with the Genios factory vitola, created for aficionados who seek depth, intensity, and the unmistakable flavour that has defined the brand since 1940.

HAVANA and MACAU, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unforgettable evening that brought together more than 500 international guests - including aficionados, distributors, and industry figures - Habanos, S.A., together with its distributor, Pacific Cigar Company, officially unveiled the Saint Luis Rey Palatinos. This new addition marks a historic milestone, becoming the first regular-production vitola in the brand's history to be available exclusively through the official La Casa del Habano retail network and "Especialistas en Habanos" (Habanos Specialists) establishments.

Founded in 1940, the brand pays tribute both to the renowned tobacco-growing municipality of San Luis - located in the Vuelta Abajo* region (Pinar del Río*, Cuba*) - and to King Louis IX of France. This linguistic and cultural fusion blends a devotion to the finest tobacco-growing land with the refinement of European tradition. Since its inception, Saint Luis Rey has distinguished itself among connoisseurs for the aromatic richness, depth, and intensity of its full-bodied blend.

Saint Luis Rey Palatinos: begins on the palate, awakens the senses.

The new vitola, Palatinos, takes its name from the Latin palatium - evoking distinction and nobility - while also making a direct play on the word "palate." It is presented in the highly regarded Genios factory format (52 ring gauge x 140 mm in length) and is crafted "totally by hand" with long-filler tobacco, using carefully selected binder and filler leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* region.

Featuring an eye-catching, silky-textured *colorado* wrapper with a subtle sheen, Palatinos combines the intense profile characteristic of Saint Luis Rey with a generous format that offers 70 to 75 minutes of refined smoking pleasure.

Global launch of Saint Luis Rey Palatinos

The global launch brought together more than 500 guests in Macau for a celebration of Cuban craftsmanship and the close cultural ties between Cuba and Asia.

The evening opened with Macau 2049 - a spectacle that blended cutting-edge technology with Chinese tradition - followed by a welcome cocktail reception where guests enjoyed iconic cigar vitolas such as Regios and The A. During dinner, enlivened by live performances from Las Marías and Mambo Man, the most anticipated moment arrived: Alberto Donar Cruz Rojas, Commercial Vice President of Habanos, S.A., officially unveiled the Saint Luis Rey Palatinos to the international audience.

During his speech, he stated: "Great Habanos are remembered for the emotions they evoke, and tonight, with all of you, the first chapter in the story of Saint Luis Rey Palatinos begins. Enjoy this experience - one that starts on the palate, but will awaken all of your senses!"

Dag Holmboe, executive director of Pacific Cigar Company, stated: "This is, without a doubt, the largest event that PCC has organised to date. We have a full house of 550 guests. Believe it or not, we are at maximum capacity. […] It also marks the global launch of the Saint Luis Rey Palationos, and we are holding an auction for these four magnificent humidors… […] So, I hope everyone will be very generous. […] Enjoy the evening, have fun, smoke a good cigar-or several-and have a great time. Thank you very much!"

The celebration continued with the theatrical performance Havana The Musical and culminated in a charity auction of four exclusive humidors, organised by Madison Auction and conducted by its CEO, Sam Lin. Three of the humidors commemorated anniversaries of brands within the Habanos portfolio: the 60th anniversary of Diplomáticos, the 90th of Rafael González, and the 30th of Cuaba. The fourth was dedicated to Saint Luis Rey, the featured brand of the evening. Lined with Spanish cedar and containing Habanos - cigars crafted entirely by hand using long-filler Tobacco - the four pieces raised 753,750 USD, with proceeds benefiting Cuba's public health system.

Product details:

Brand: Saint Luis Rey

Saint Luis Rey Commercial name: Palatinos

Palatinos Factory name: Genios

Genios Dimensions: cepo 52 x 140 mm in length

cepo 52 x 140 mm in length Strength: Strong

Strong Format: Parejo

Parejo Presentation: Box of 20 cigars

Box of 20 cigars Smoking time: 70-75 minutes

Tasting notes:

Before being lit, the Saint Luis Rey Palatinos reveals notes of cedar, roasted coffee, and a subtle hint of leather.

The first third opens with a creamy character, featuring light notes of cacao against a spicy backdrop, from which nuances of nuts and wood emerge.

Moving into the second third, the brand's signature "strong" (fuerte) profile becomes more pronounced: notes of white pepper and a faint earthy quality appear, while the smoke gains intensity, accompanied by a subtle hint of honey.

The final third maintains its aromatic persistence, leaving a long finish that blends wood, spices, and a delicate sweetness-concluding the experience with elegance.

Its intense and complex profile reflects the distinctive character of Saint Luis Rey, offering a refined and memorable smoking experience.

PAO (Protected Appellations of Origin)

Recommended retail price:

Box of 20 units

RRP: Varies by market

About Habanos, S.A.

Habanos, S.A. is the world leader in the commercialization of premium cigars, both in Cuba and across the globe. To achieve this, the company relies on an exclusive distribution network spanning five continents and more than 130 territories. For more information, please visit www.habanos.com.

Habanos, S.A. markets 27 premium brands - all crafted "Totally by Hand" (Totalmente a Mano) - including prominent names such as Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann, and Trinidad, among others. These brands are protected under the Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.) * HABANOS.

Habanos cigars have been crafted "Totally by Hand" for over 500 years, remaining a global benchmark ever since.

PAO (Protected Appellations of Origin)

For more information about Habanos, S.A.:

www.habanos.com

https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial/

https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/habanos-sa/

https://open.spotify.com/user/habanosmusic

Notes for editors:

High-resolution product images: HERE

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