Kidoz Inc. to Publish Q3 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, November 19, 2026, and Hold AGM on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF), (the "Company"), a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance without reliance on personal data, today announced that it will publish its unaudited condensed interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, after the close of market on Thursday, November 19, 2026, via ACCESS Newswire and on the following websites:

https://investor.kidoz.net/financial-filings

https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/

https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1318482

Annual General Meeting

In addition, the Company will host its 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (UTC-7) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in the boardroom at the offices of the Company located at Pacific Centre, Suite 1500, 701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1C6, Canada, and virtually via live Zoom webcast at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85683772742?pwd=ghv0dfCe9OyIaDVWzbiOgP5mEJ16DQ.1&jst=2

Meeting ID: 856 8377 2742

Password: 966696

Business to be conducted at the meeting includes fixing the number of directors at six, the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors for its 2026 fiscal year, and the ratification of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan. Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2026, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting, including the Management Information Circular, is available on the Company's website at https://investor.kidoz.net/agm and on SEDAR+ https://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance in mobile games without personal data.

Originally developed for children's digital environments, where compliance and safety requirements are among the highest, Kidoz delivers privacy-first advertising without reliance on personal data tracking or behavioural profiling. Its technology combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to match advertising to content, environment, and geography, in alignment with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards.

The platform supports both children's and all-ages audiences through its Kidoz and Prado offerings, enabling brands to scale performance across the global mobile gaming ecosystem using safe, trusted, contextual, privacy-first targeting.

Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches a global audience across mobile apps and games and is trusted by leading global brands.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC and the Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 29, 2026, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kidoz-inc.-to-publish-q3-2026-financial-results-on-thursday-novemb-1252162